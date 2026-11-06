United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) And International Organization For Migration (IOM) Warn Millions In Sudan Risk Losing Emergency Shelter As Funding Runs Out

Millions of people forced to flee their homes by Sudan's devastating conflict risk being left without a roof over their heads as severe funding shortages threaten to deplete emergency shelter stocks and other essential supplies. Among those at risk are families who have chosen to return to their areas of origin, only to find their homes and communities destroyed by violence, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned today.

Across Sudan, an estimated 15.4 million people urgently need emergency shelter and essential household items. Yet funding constraints mean humanitarian agencies can prioritize assistance for just 10 per cent of those in need. So far, only 936,000 people have received assistance, leaving a vast gap between growing needs and the resources available to respond.

With emergency stocks running dangerously low, the two agencies warn that without an urgent injection of flexible funding, more families will have to endure the coming months without adequate protection from harsh weather, insecurity and the risks of violence and exploitation.

More than three and a half years into the conflict, Sudan remains the world's largest displacement crisis. Around 8.6 million people remain displaced within Sudan, while more than 4.6 million have fled across borders. At the same time, over 5.2 million people have returned to their areas of origin, the vast majority of them previously displaced within Sudan, alongside Sudanese refugees returning from neighbouring countries. Many are arriving in communities where homes, infrastructure and essential services have been damaged or destroyed, leaving them with little or nothing to rebuild their lives.

For families repeatedly displaced by conflict, a safe place to sleep and basic household supplies are far more than everyday necessities. They offer a measure of safety and dignity, particularly for women, children and other people at heightened risk. For those returning home, shelter assistance is often the first step towards rebuilding their lives.

Yet humanitarian operations are struggling to keep pace. Continued fighting, insecurity and drone attacks are driving further displacement and restricting humanitarian operations, while damaged infrastructure and logistical challenges are hampering the movement and pre-positioning of emergency supplies. Against this backdrop, critical funding shortages are pushing already-stretched shelter operations towards breaking point.

Sudan's 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan requires US$2.9 billion to provide life-saving assistance to 20.4 million people out of the 33.7 million in need across the country. Yet the appeal remains severely underfunded, of the required resources received, forcing humanitarian agencies to scale back essential services and prioritize only the most urgent needs.

UNHCR and IOM remain committed to working with local humanitarian organizations and other partners to maintain shared supply pipelines, pre-position emergency stocks in priority areas and deliver assistance where needs are greatest. These joint efforts aim to strengthen local response capacity, improve coordination and ensure humanitarian aid reaches affected communities as quickly and safely as possible. But these efforts cannot be sustained without predictable and flexible funding.

For millions of families who have already lost their homes, livelihoods and sense of security, the consequences of further funding delays could be devastating. Urgent action is needed to ensure that people fleeing violence, and those trying to rebuild their lives after returning home, are not left without a safe place to shelter and the basic necessities to live with dignity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).