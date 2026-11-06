Uzbekistan Calls For SCO Action Against AI-Enabled Terrorism

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has identified preventing the misuse of artificial intelligence for terrorist purposes and detecting new forms of extremist activity online as key priorities for regional security cooperation, Chairman of the State Security Service (SSS) Colonel-General Bakhodir Kurbanov said at the opening of the first expert-level Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)-Plus Dialogue on Security, held in Samarkand on November 6.

According to Uzbekistan's State Security Service, Kurbanov said that terrorist and extremist organizations were increasingly exploiting digital technologies to spread their ideology, recruit members, raise funds, prepare for and carry out attacks.

"In 2026 alone, we identified more than 49,000 Internet resources of an extremist and terrorist nature, which is 14% more than the same indicator for 2025 (about 43,000). This trend clearly demonstrates the increased use of the global network to promote radical narratives," said the Chairman of the Service.

The SSS chief also highlighted Uzbekistan's efforts under its 2021-2026 National Strategy for Countering Extremism and Terrorism, which has strengthened mechanisms for interagency and international cooperation.

He noted that the country's counterterrorism efforts were reflected in international assessments. According to Kurbanov, Uzbekistan ranked 96th in the 2026 Global Terrorism Index, indicating a low impact of terrorism in the country.

Kurbanov identified several priorities for strengthening security amid rapid digital transformation, including detecting emerging methods used by terrorist groups in the online environment and preventing the misuse of artificial intelligence for terrorist purposes.

He emphasized the importance of the SCO-Plus dialogue as a platform for discussing current security challenges and threats and developing coordinated measures to strengthen international and regional cooperation.