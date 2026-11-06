Treace Announces First Surgical Cases With The Tailorplastytm MIS Tailor's Bunion Correction System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution for 5th metatarsal deformities further broadens portfolio and provides access to incremental surgical procedures

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TMCI), a medical technology company with the goal of being the recognized leader in the surgical treatment of bunions and other foot & ankle conditions, today announced the successful completion of the first cases utilizing its TailorplastyTM MIS Tailor's Bunion Correction System.

The TailorplastyTM procedure extends Treace's instrumented bunion correction platform to tailor's bunions, or "bunionettes” which are painful deformities of the fifth metatarsal estimated to affect approximately 5-10% of the adult population.

TailorplastyTM provides instrument-guided surgical correction of the bunionette deformity through a MIS (<1cm incision) and features a unique fixation implant that inserts over a guidewire for controlled, reproducible correction and stability during healing.

Surgeon design team member for the TailorplastyTM System, Jonathan Kaplan, MD (Prisma Health / University of South Carolina School of Medicine), commented,“Tailor's bunions are a condition I commonly treat in my practice, both in my bunion patients and as standalone deformities. Tailor's bunion correction has traditionally required either a large open incision or a challenging freehand MIS technique, where achieving proper alignment of the osteotomy, and secure fixation, can be unpredictable and lead to inconsistent results. Our goal with the TailorplastyTM System was to help surgeons confidently achieve a quick, controlled, and accurate correction of this deformity through a MIS approach and help patients return to their active lives quickly.”

“Our initial TailorplastyTM cases mark another important step in the continued expansion of our market-leading 3D bunion correction portfolio,” said John T. Treace, CEO and Chairman of Treace.“As a common deformity affecting an estimated 5-10% of adults in the US, we estimate the TailorplastyTM System represents an underserved $300M TAM expansion opportunity for our business. Consistent with our other best-in-class bunion systems, TailorplastyTM delivers a new solution aimed to transform a challenging freehand surgery to one with instrumented control and reproducibility. The addition of the TailorplastyTM System further advances Treace's objective to become a more comprehensive foot and ankle technology partner for our surgeon customers.”









Commercialization of the TailorplastyTM System is anticipated in the first quarter of 2027. To learn more, click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's: anticipated future product launches and the timing of such product launches, including the anticipated commercialization of the TailorplastyTM System; estimates of the number of tailor's bunion procedures and the size of the addressable market, including the potential for market expansion; and expectations regarding increased procedural utilization, deepening surgeon engagement, and increased addressable market. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Treace's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their date, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of being the recognized leader in the surgical treatment of bunions and other foot & ankle conditions. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty®3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of surgeons and bunion patients, Treace offers its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy procedures, namely the Nanoplasty® 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the Percuplasty® Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System, and the SpeedMTP® 1st MTP Fusion System. Treace continues to expand its footprint in the marketplace by extending its SpeedPlate® rapid compression implant platform to new applications, providing surgeons with advanced digital solutions with its IntelliGuide® patient specific, pre-op planning and cut guide technology, and offering SuperBiteTM Fully-Threaded Compression Screws for use in fusions and osteotomies throughout the foot. For more information, please visit .

Dr. Jonathan Kaplan is a paid consultant of the Company.

To learn more about Treace, connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts

Mark L. Hair

Chief Financial Officer

...

(904) 373-5940

Investors:

Gilmartin Group

Philip Trip Taylor

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at