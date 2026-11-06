The Lobby Launches Pro: Unbiased, Plain-English Analysis Of What Congress Is Doing

The Lobby Pro is a weekly legislative newsletter that breaks down the federal bills behind each reader's issues in plain English, sourced from the bill text.

A breakdown from The Lobby Pro of H.R. 10762, the Anthony Amoros Law Right to Know Act: what the bill does, its progress through Congress and the reader's related interest.

The Lobby Pro arrives every Monday morning as one email, about five minutes of reading, built from the issues each reader follows.

Trusted by 15,000+ readers, The Lobby breaks down the bills that touch each reader's issues in plain English, with a link to the full text of every bill.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Lobby (thelobbynews), a nonpartisan, fact-based source on federal legislation, today launched The Lobby Pro, a weekly legislative newsletter that reports on what Congress is actually doing, in plain English, using the bills themselves as its source. Readers choose the issues that matter to them, and every Monday The Lobby sends a plain-English breakdown of the federal bills that touch those issues: what each bill would do, its impact on the reader's interests and where it stands, with a link to the full text. More than 15,000 people already read The Lobby.Thousands of bills are introduced in every Congress, and most of them never make the news. Coverage of Capitol Hill tends to follow a handful of high-profile fights, while the provisions that change a grant program, a licensing rule, a tax credit or a safety standard pass with little notice. Those are often the changes that reach people's jobs, families and communities. The Lobby is built to find them.What is The Lobby?The Lobby is a reliable, unbiased outlet for legislative activity, read by professionals and citizens who want the facts behind the news. Its readers include business owners and corporate professionals, teachers and academics, healthcare workers, lawyers, government employees, financial professionals and nonprofit staff, alongside retirees and engaged citizens in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. What they have in common is a wish to know what is actually in the legislation behind the headlines, not what someone says about it.Sourced from the billsThe Lobby's reporting starts with the legislation, not with commentary about it. Bills, their text and their progress through Congress come from Congress, the official record of federal legislation. Every analysis links to the full text of the bill it covers, so a reader can check any statement against the source in one click.That makes The Lobby built on the most reliable record there is of what Congress is doing: the bills Congress is working on. Nothing in an edition depends on a press release, a talking point or a pundit's reading of events.The Lobby does not take sides. Each breakdown sets out what a bill would do, who is backing it and who is pushing back, on their own terms, and bills from both parties are held to the same standard. The Lobby does not tell readers what to think about a bill or how to vote.How The Lobby Pro works1. Pick your issues. Readers choose from 72 topics across 12 areas, including Medicare and Medicaid, trade and tariffs, student loans, small business, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, veterans' health care, gun policy and zoning. There is no limit, and topics can be changed at any time.2. The Lobby reads the bills. Each bill is read against each topic before it is printed, and a bill that only mentions an issue in passing, or matches it on a keyword, is left out.3. Get the impact report. One email arrives every Monday morning, about five minutes of reading. For each bill it explains in plain English what the bill would do, what it means for the reader's issues, and how far it has gotten, with a link to the full bill text.4. Follow it as it moves. When a bill on a reader's topics advances, it comes back in a later edition with what changed.Legislation rarely stays in one lane. A single bill can reach farmers, hospitals, small businesses, schools and service members at once, and its title may mention none of them. Because each Pro edition is written from the reader's own topics, the same bill can read differently in two subscribers' inboxes: someone following health insurance reform and someone following farm subsidies may both receive the same bill, each with an analysis of the part that affects their issue.The Lobby tracks every industry, community and interest a bill can touch, and sends each reader only what is relevant to them.What each edition showsEach Pro edition opens with a snapshot of the week in Congress: how many bills were introduced, advanced, passed a chamber and were signed into law, beside the week before. Every bill in it carries a timeline built from the official record of actions, showing each step it has reached, with the date, and the steps still ahead. Each analysis is written from the bill's latest published text, so it describes what the legislation says now.Who is behind each billThe Lobby also tracks every member of Congress and how they vote: the bills each member sponsors and cosponsors, and their votes on the House and Senate floor. That record is what lets each Pro breakdown say who is backing a bill and who is pushing back, so readers see the people behind the legislation, not just its title.Decoding Congress for the publicThe Lobby's free public bill pages at thelobbynews explain legislation the same way. Each statement in a bill's explanation links to the provision, recorded action or member of Congress it comes from, and questions such as whether a bill has passed are answered from the congressional record.Free and Pro editionsAlongside Pro, The Lobby publishes Essential, a free weekly edition with the editors' selection of the most consequential bills of the week, also drawn from the congressional record. Pro is the paid, personalized edition, and readers can switch between the two at any time.Readers can sign up and choose their topics at thelobbynews/newsletter.About The LobbyThe Lobby (thelobbynews) is a nonpartisan legislative newsletter that explains federal legislation in plain English. Trusted by more than 15,000 readers in all 50 states, it sources every analysis from the bill text and the official record at Congress. Readers can choose Essential, a free weekly edition, or The Lobby Pro, a personalized edition built from the issues they follow.

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The Lobby Launches Pro: Unbiased, Plain-English Analysis of What Congress Is Doing News Provided By The Lobby Media LLC November 06, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics



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