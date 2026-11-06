Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf Continues To Voice Concerns Over Imran Khan's Health

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 6 (IANS) The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has voiced fresh concerns over the health of its founder and country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan while urging the country's Chief Justice to ensure implementation of court orders about his treatment, local media reported on Friday.

The PTI core committee held a meeting after reports claimed that Imran Khan's blood pressure had reached 192. In a statement issued following the meeting, the committee voiced "grave concern" over Imran Khan's health, citing the alleged lack of medical facilities and not allowing him to meet his family and personal doctors, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

In a statement, the PTI core committee said, "The core committee unanimously resolved that protecting Imran Khan's health and life is an urgent humanitarian issue, and that any negligence, delay or irresponsibility in this regard is unacceptable. His health should be treated as a serious humanitarian and medical emergency rather than merely a political or legal dispute."

It urged the government to allow Imran Khan to meet his personal physicians, make arrangements for necessary medical evaluation and conduct diagnostic tests of Imran Khan without delay and shift him to Shifa International Hospital for carrying out his medical examination.

The core committee urged people of Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis to raise their voice immediately and forcefully and protect Imran Khan's health and life. It called for highlighting the issue at national and international levels.

It urged Pakistan's Chief Justice to ensure implementation of orders about Imran Khan's treatment and give the matter "immediate attention" considering its "exceptional humanitarian importance," Dawn reported.

The committee stressed that implementation of the court orders is a constitutional and legal responsibility of the relevant government and administrative bodies. It urged all PTI leaders, party organisations and office bearers to raise the issue of Imran Khan's health, treatment and rights with full force in parliament, provincial assemblies and other relevant forums, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan has remained in prison since August 2023 after convictions that his party has termed politically motivated. Since his ouster from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan has faced several cases, including allegations involving state gifts and an unlawful marriage case. Imran Khan's health has deteriorated during his prison sentence, drawing criticism from PTI members.