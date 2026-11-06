Akshay Mhatre Recollects His Most Memorable Diwali Celebration Away From His Family

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor Akshay Mhatre, who essays the role of Girdhar in the television show 'Humari Radha', has spoken up on his Diwali celebrations.

The actor took a trip down memory lane, sharing his family's festive traditions and why his first Diwali celebration with wife Shrenu remains particularly special.

Talking about the same, he said,“Diwali has always been a special occasion for my family, and we celebrate it in the traditional Maharashtrian way. One of my favourite rituals is Abhyanga Snan, where we wake up early, apply utna and begin the day with a traditional bath. This is followed by Faral, when the entire family comes together to enjoy the festive delicacies prepared by my mother, and relatives also visit us to celebrate”.

He also spoke about his most memorable Diwali celebrations in Jaipur, which was incidentally the first time he was celebrating Diwali away from his family.

“One Diwali that I will always cherish is the first one I celebrated with Shrenu in Jaipur, when we were both away from our families for a shoot. This was also the first time I was celebrating Diwali away from my family. Interestingly, this was even before we started dating, which makes that memory all the more special for us. In a way, it felt like my family was there with me. It is moments like these that make festivals truly memorable”, he added.

Talking about 'Humari Radha', Girdhar (played by Akshay Mhatre) grows increasingly fond of Shanaya (played by Vaidehi Nair), while his wife Radha (played by Simaran Kaur), who was once heartbroken by his betrayal, has now decided to fight back.

'Humari Radha' airs every day on Anmol TV.