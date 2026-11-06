Dhanteras 2026: Devotees Throng Ujjain's Gajalakshmi Temple, 40-Lakh Rupee Notes Decoration Adorns Deity

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Nov 6 (IANS) Thousands of devotees visited the historic Gajalakshmi Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Dhanteras on Friday, where the idol of Goddess Lakshmi was given a special 501-litre milk abhishek and adorned with a grand decoration featuring currency garlands worth Rs 40 lakh.

The temple, believed to house a 2,000-year-old idol of Goddess Lakshmi, witnessed a large influx of devotees who arrived to offer prayers and seek blessings for wealth and prosperity on the auspicious occasion.

Speaking to IANS, Temple priest Animesh Sharma said devotees across the country celebrate Dhanteras by worshipping and adorning Goddess Lakshmi.

As part of the special decorations this year, the deity was adorned with currency notes worth Rs 40 lakh, apart from the traditional offerings and ornaments.

Sharma said devotees were also given prasad consisting of rice grains mixed with turmeric and vermilion.

The devotees can preserve the sacred offering at their homes or business establishments as a symbol of blessings and prosperity.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, devotees thronged the ancient Shri Kuber Dham to offer prayers to Lord Kuber, regarded as the deity of wealth and prosperity.

A priest at the temple said devotees began arriving as early as 4 a.m. to seek blessings and pray for financial well-being and prosperity.

Long queues were seen outside the temple, with devotees visiting in large numbers, performing special pujas with their families and offering prayers before the deity.

Mandsaur Collector Divyank Singh also visited the ancient temple, offered prayers and extended greetings to people on the occasion of Dhanteras.

The festive spirit was also visible in markets across the country, with Dhanteras traditionally considered an auspicious occasion for purchasing utensils, gold, silver and other household items.

In Punjab's Jalandhar, shops selling utensils at the busy Attari Bazaar witnessed a rush of shoppers, with customers visiting the market to make purchases ahead of the Diwali celebrations.