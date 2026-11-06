Shameless Self-Clean Chit On PCS (Mains) Exams, Claims Punjab BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 6 (IANS) Punjab BJP President, Kewal Singh Dhillon, on Friday rejected the Punjab Public Service Commission's (PPSC) clarification regarding the controversial PCS (Mains) examination results and alleged that it was a shameless“self-clean chit” designed to shield influential politicians.

Dhillon said the Punjab government's recruitment machinery has been completely compromised, turning competitive exams into systematic rackets where merit is sacrificed.

Responding to the PPSC Chairman's statement dismissing irregularities as“statistical misinterpretations”, he pointed out that an agency facing grave allegations cannot sit in judgment of its own conduct.

“How can the accused become the judge? The PPSC's internal justification is nothing but an orchestrated cover-up,” Dhillon claimed.

He alleged,“No amount of mathematical jugglery can convince the youth of Punjab that 10 to 11 candidates clearing from a single examination hall and clusters of consecutive roll numbers qualifying in a subjective, descriptive exam like PCS (Mains) is mere coincidence."

"Why is the commission afraid of an independent forensic audit if everything was above board?” he asked.

Connecting the PCS controversy to the broader crisis of recruitment integrity in the state, Dhillon reminded the Chief Minister of the Pharmacy Officer (Pharmacist) recruitment examination, where an organised interstate cheating racket involving wireless spy devices, hidden pen cameras, and real-time dictation was busted, leading to dozens of arrests and subsequent High Court intervention.

“First, it was the Pharmacist recruitment exam, where government jobs were virtually put on sale with high-tech cheating devices and paper-leak mafias running rampant. Now, Punjab's premier civil services examination has been tainted with identical suspicion.

"This is not an isolated lapse; it is a recurring pattern of corruption under the Aam Aadmi Party regime that has shattered the trust of lakhs of hardworking, educated youth. The Mann government's tall claims of zero tolerance and merit-based recruitment lie exposed as a monumental fraud,” Dhillon said.

The state BJP chief demanded to hand over both the PCS (Mains) irregularities and the recruitment scandals, including the pharmacist recruitment scam, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the direct supervision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.