Dhanteras 2026 Special: Alia To Shraddha - 7 Bollywood-Inspired Outfit For Glamorous Festive Look

Looking for the perfect Dhanteras outfit? Take inspiration from 7 Bollywood divas and their stunning sarees, lehengas and ethnic ensembles to create a glamorous festive look in 2026.

The festive season is officially here, bringing with it the ultimate fashion inspiration from our favorite Bollywood divas to ensure your Dhanteras celebrations are steeped in both style and authenticity. From the nostalgic warmth of heritage drapes to the sleek edge of contemporary silhouettes, these leading ladies demonstrate how to master the perfect blend of modern glamour and timeless traditional grace.

Exuding pure adaab and traditional charm, Rasha Thadani delivers a dreamy, ultra-feminine aesthetic tailored perfectly for the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Draped in a striking sapphire blue silhouette, her attire is anchored by finely detailed embroidery and classic festive proportions. The look comes alive with a fragrant gajra woven into her hair, statement jhumkas that cast a bride-like shimmer across her face, and a delicate bindi that grounds the whole ensemble with authentic Indian character.

Embodying warmth and dramatic opulence, Kiara Advani's ensemble channels a true golden-hour glow that perfectly complements the golden prosperity of Dhanteras. She pairs a structured golden velvet blouse with a tonal textured lehenga skirt and a richly decorated statement dupatta. Styled with effortless soft curls and a bold choker, this striking outfit delivers an irresistible "go-getter" festive vibe.

Alia Bhatt redefines festive sophistication with a quiet luxury approach rooted in muted, grounded urban tones. Her textured moss-green saree offers a subtle backdrop to a heavily embroidered turquoise statement blouse laden with intricate metallic details. Finished with soft natural makeup, flowing hair, and minimal accessories, this look balances modern edge with timeless craft.

Janhvi Kapoor brings royal grandeur into the modern age with a vibrant explosion of traditional artistry. Wearing a rich multi-colored printed lehenga accented with deep pink tones, a low-neck embroidered blouse, and an ornate draped dupatta, her look feels both celebratory and heritage-filled. Stacked bangles, a regal maang tikka, and cascading soft curls complete this princess-worthy festive vision.

Fusing cultural heritage with modern chic, Ananya Panday reinvents the iconic Paithani saree for contemporary tastemakers. She drapes a rich royal blue Paithani featuring bright peacock motifs, contrasting the classic weave with a sleek backless tube blouse. Accessorized with a traditional gold choker, kada, and a sleek bun wrapped in fresh flowers, it offers a fresh, youthful spin on regional fashion.

Shraddha Kapoor pays homage to Maharashtra's rich cultural legacy with an authentic Nauvari drape that oozes festive joy. Draped in a vibrant purple and pink 9-yard saree with nostalgic puff sleeves, her look celebrates true regional revival. A classic nath, bold red bindi, defined kajal, and green glass bangles elevate this ensemble into a masterclass in traditional charm.

Jacqueline Fernandez showcases high-octane festive glamour anchored in timeless Indian weaving. Her radiant magenta brocade saree is bordered with intricate zardozi work and a heavy ornate hemline. Styled with side-swept retro waves, fresh white flowers, and classic jhumka earrings, she proves that a statement saree remains the ultimate showstopper for Dhanteras night.