Return On Life Launches Self-Paced Course To Help Working Mothers Manage Home, Childcare And Well-Being
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Return On Life (ROL), founded by Rochelle Rozario, has launched ROL: Home Edition, an online course designed to help working mothers run their homes with clear systems. The course went live on 11 August 2026.
The course grew out of a moment every parent fears. When Rochelle was admitted to hospital, her child's nanny quit that same night, and the family's routine came apart. Instead of focusing on her own recovery, she was thinking about her toddler. That pushed her to build a proper childcare backup plan, and the systems she developed afterwards kept her home calm even with no extended family to lean on.
When other mothers saw the difference, they began asking how she managed it. Rochelle found that running a home is something nobody is formally taught, so she packaged her methods into a course.
"You don't need more discipline. You need systems," says Rochelle Rozario, Founder of Return On Life.
ROL: Home Edition is self-paced, with eight short video lessons. It costs ₹999 as a one-time payment and includes lifetime access on any device. Learners also receive worksheets, a printable Master Systems Pack and self-evaluation checklists. The course is built around three systems:
The Cook's Chart, which removes the daily meal-planning decision.
The Caregiver System, which makes sure one cancellation cannot ruin a day.
The Stacked Wellness Window, which fits a mother's own well-being into routines she already follows.
Most courses in India focus on careers. ROL focuses on the home, and it is built for Indian households, including nuclear families and domestic help. Every system comes from the founder's own life, and each has a printable worksheet so a mother can start using it the same day.
ROL is fully self-funded. It was tested through beta testing with paid advertising and made paid sales from the start of its campaign. More than 100 mothers have been reached and helped so far. Next, Rochelle plans one-to-one consultations, guided programmes and a second course.
The course grew out of a moment every parent fears. When Rochelle was admitted to hospital, her child's nanny quit that same night, and the family's routine came apart. Instead of focusing on her own recovery, she was thinking about her toddler. That pushed her to build a proper childcare backup plan, and the systems she developed afterwards kept her home calm even with no extended family to lean on.
When other mothers saw the difference, they began asking how she managed it. Rochelle found that running a home is something nobody is formally taught, so she packaged her methods into a course.
"You don't need more discipline. You need systems," says Rochelle Rozario, Founder of Return On Life.
ROL: Home Edition is self-paced, with eight short video lessons. It costs ₹999 as a one-time payment and includes lifetime access on any device. Learners also receive worksheets, a printable Master Systems Pack and self-evaluation checklists. The course is built around three systems:
The Cook's Chart, which removes the daily meal-planning decision.
The Caregiver System, which makes sure one cancellation cannot ruin a day.
The Stacked Wellness Window, which fits a mother's own well-being into routines she already follows.
Most courses in India focus on careers. ROL focuses on the home, and it is built for Indian households, including nuclear families and domestic help. Every system comes from the founder's own life, and each has a printable worksheet so a mother can start using it the same day.
ROL is fully self-funded. It was tested through beta testing with paid advertising and made paid sales from the start of its campaign. More than 100 mothers have been reached and helped so far. Next, Rochelle plans one-to-one consultations, guided programmes and a second course.
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