Enrichmentapi Expands Its Platform With A New Data Enrichment Tool
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) EnrichmentAPI expends data enrichment platform with a collection of person and company tool design to help businesses discover professional information, improve data quality, and simplify business research.
Business depends on accurate and useful data support sales prospecting, recruitment, marketing and business research. However colleting and updating information about person and companies can be time consuming when teams rely on multiple platforms and manual research.
To make this process easier, Enrichment expends its platform with a collection of data enrichment tools that helps user retrieve, verify, and organize valuable information about people, employees, and companies.
The platform bring together 10 specialized tools covering different data enrichment needs, from finding professional email addresses to discovering company information and retrieving details about public posts.
A Unified Platform for Person and Company Data Enrichment
EnrichmentAPI designed to make professional data and business data easier to access. Instead of using several service for every task users can explore different enrichment tool from one platform.
The tool are divided into two main categories: Person Enrichment tools and Company Enrichment Tools. Each tool focused on specific data requirements, helping user find the information they need for their workflows.
Person Enrichment Tools
EnrichmentAPI offers six tools focused on professional profiles and contact information.
1. Person Enrichment
The Person Enrichment tool helps user retrieve professional profile information using a supported profile url. Available details may include a person's name, current role, company, location, education, skills, and work experience.
2. Reverse Email Lookup
Then Reverse Email Lookup tool helps identify the person associated with a email address. It can return available details such as the full name, professional headline, and company information.
3. Email Verification
The Email Verification tool helps user check email address and understand their reachability and confidence level. It can support businesses in improving contact list quality before starting email campaigns.
4. Email Finder
Finding professional email addresses is an important part of sales prospecting. The email finder tool helps user to find work email address using available information about a person, sach as their name and company details.
5. Image to Person
The Image to Person Tool helps users search for information related to a person using a public image URL. It can return available matching titles, links, and source information.
6. Post Enrichment
The Post Enrichment Tool converts supported public post URLs into structured information. Users can retrieve available post text, posted dates, author details, and other post-related information.
Company Enrichment Tools
Along with person-focused solutions, EnrichmentAPI provides four tools for company research and business data discovery.
7. Company Enrichment
The Company Enrichment Tool helps users retrieve detailed company information. Available data points may include industry, company size, website details, and other business information.
8. Company Funding
The Company Funding Tool helps users explore company investment information, including total funding raised, valuation details, and funding rounds. This information can support business research and investment analysis.
9. Company Name to Domain
The Company Name to Domain Tool helps users identify website domains using company names. It can also provide related information such as favicons and company profile links.
10. Employee Finder
The Employee Finder Tool helps users discover employees associated with a company. Available results may include employee names, job titles, and descriptions, making it useful for recruitment and sales research.
Both Web-Based Tools and APIs for Different Workflows
One of the key aspects of EnrichmentAPI's platform is that it provides both easy-to-use tools and API solutions.
Users who prefer a simple interface can use the available tools to submit information and retrieve results. Developers and businesses that want to automate their workflows can integrate EnrichmentAPI through its APIs.
This gives users flexibility based on their technical requirements. They can perform individual lookups through the tools or connect enrichment capabilities with their existing applications, CRM systems, and business processes through API integration.
Supporting Sales, Marketing, Recruitment, and Business Research
EnrichmentAPI's collection of tools can support several business activities.
Sales teams can use person enrichment, email lookup, and employee discovery to research potential customers and build more useful prospect lists.
Marketing teams can use email verification and enrichment features to improve contact data quality and support their outreach activities.
Recruitment teams can use professional profile and employee information to research candidates and understand their work backgrounds.
Businesses conducting company research can use company enrichment, funding information, and domain discovery to learn more about organizations.
About EnrichmentAPI
EnrichmentAPI is data enrichment platform that provide tools and APIs for retrieving professional and company information. Its solutions cover person enrichment, reverse email lookup, Email Verification, Email discovery, Image-to-Person search, Post enrichment, company enrichment, Company funding, Domain discovery and employee finding. The Platform helps business access structured data for sales prospecting, recruitment, marketing, and business research.
Business depends on accurate and useful data support sales prospecting, recruitment, marketing and business research. However colleting and updating information about person and companies can be time consuming when teams rely on multiple platforms and manual research.
To make this process easier, Enrichment expends its platform with a collection of data enrichment tools that helps user retrieve, verify, and organize valuable information about people, employees, and companies.
The platform bring together 10 specialized tools covering different data enrichment needs, from finding professional email addresses to discovering company information and retrieving details about public posts.
A Unified Platform for Person and Company Data Enrichment
EnrichmentAPI designed to make professional data and business data easier to access. Instead of using several service for every task users can explore different enrichment tool from one platform.
The tool are divided into two main categories: Person Enrichment tools and Company Enrichment Tools. Each tool focused on specific data requirements, helping user find the information they need for their workflows.
Person Enrichment Tools
EnrichmentAPI offers six tools focused on professional profiles and contact information.
1. Person Enrichment
The Person Enrichment tool helps user retrieve professional profile information using a supported profile url. Available details may include a person's name, current role, company, location, education, skills, and work experience.
2. Reverse Email Lookup
Then Reverse Email Lookup tool helps identify the person associated with a email address. It can return available details such as the full name, professional headline, and company information.
3. Email Verification
The Email Verification tool helps user check email address and understand their reachability and confidence level. It can support businesses in improving contact list quality before starting email campaigns.
4. Email Finder
Finding professional email addresses is an important part of sales prospecting. The email finder tool helps user to find work email address using available information about a person, sach as their name and company details.
5. Image to Person
The Image to Person Tool helps users search for information related to a person using a public image URL. It can return available matching titles, links, and source information.
6. Post Enrichment
The Post Enrichment Tool converts supported public post URLs into structured information. Users can retrieve available post text, posted dates, author details, and other post-related information.
Company Enrichment Tools
Along with person-focused solutions, EnrichmentAPI provides four tools for company research and business data discovery.
7. Company Enrichment
The Company Enrichment Tool helps users retrieve detailed company information. Available data points may include industry, company size, website details, and other business information.
8. Company Funding
The Company Funding Tool helps users explore company investment information, including total funding raised, valuation details, and funding rounds. This information can support business research and investment analysis.
9. Company Name to Domain
The Company Name to Domain Tool helps users identify website domains using company names. It can also provide related information such as favicons and company profile links.
10. Employee Finder
The Employee Finder Tool helps users discover employees associated with a company. Available results may include employee names, job titles, and descriptions, making it useful for recruitment and sales research.
Both Web-Based Tools and APIs for Different Workflows
One of the key aspects of EnrichmentAPI's platform is that it provides both easy-to-use tools and API solutions.
Users who prefer a simple interface can use the available tools to submit information and retrieve results. Developers and businesses that want to automate their workflows can integrate EnrichmentAPI through its APIs.
This gives users flexibility based on their technical requirements. They can perform individual lookups through the tools or connect enrichment capabilities with their existing applications, CRM systems, and business processes through API integration.
Supporting Sales, Marketing, Recruitment, and Business Research
EnrichmentAPI's collection of tools can support several business activities.
Sales teams can use person enrichment, email lookup, and employee discovery to research potential customers and build more useful prospect lists.
Marketing teams can use email verification and enrichment features to improve contact data quality and support their outreach activities.
Recruitment teams can use professional profile and employee information to research candidates and understand their work backgrounds.
Businesses conducting company research can use company enrichment, funding information, and domain discovery to learn more about organizations.
About EnrichmentAPI
EnrichmentAPI is data enrichment platform that provide tools and APIs for retrieving professional and company information. Its solutions cover person enrichment, reverse email lookup, Email Verification, Email discovery, Image-to-Person search, Post enrichment, company enrichment, Company funding, Domain discovery and employee finding. The Platform helps business access structured data for sales prospecting, recruitment, marketing, and business research.
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