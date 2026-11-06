HP Launches 'Lights Of Change' Campaign To Celebrate Stories Of Indian Innovation This Diwali
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 6, 2026 - This Diwali, HP is celebrating the ideas that are lighting the way for a brighter India. Through its Diwali campaign, Lights of Change, HP spotlights Indian innovations that are solving everyday challenges, creating new opportunities and making a difference in people's lives. Through a hero film featuring six stories of innovation, the campaign showcases ideas that are creating an impact at an individual and community level.
The six stories showcase the many ways Indian innovation, leveraging technology, is creating meaningful impact, from finding new uses for agricultural waste and helping cities prepare for urban flooding to tackling pollution in rivers and water bodies. They also highlight solutions that are improving everyday lives, including 'Annie', a self-learning Braille device that enables visually impaired children to learn independently; an affordable bionic arm that offers greater independence to people with limb differences; and CareMother, which makes fetal heartbeat monitoring more accessible for expectant mothers. Together, these innovations demonstrate how technology and human ingenuity can create opportunities and make a tangible difference to individuals and communities.
Commenting on the campaign, Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice-President & Managing Director, HP India, said,“India's progress is powered by people who see possibility where others see a challenge. Lights of Change is our way of celebrating these individuals and the ideas that are making a real difference in their communities. At HP, we have always believed in the power of technology to enable human potential, and this Diwali, we hope these stories inspire many more people to believe in their ideas and the change they can create.”
Extending beyond the films, HP has also created a dedicated digital platform featuring stories of innovation from across the country. The platform invites people to share innovations they have come across in their own lives and communities on LinkedIn, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), encouraging more such stories to be discovered and shared.
About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services, and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more.
The six stories showcase the many ways Indian innovation, leveraging technology, is creating meaningful impact, from finding new uses for agricultural waste and helping cities prepare for urban flooding to tackling pollution in rivers and water bodies. They also highlight solutions that are improving everyday lives, including 'Annie', a self-learning Braille device that enables visually impaired children to learn independently; an affordable bionic arm that offers greater independence to people with limb differences; and CareMother, which makes fetal heartbeat monitoring more accessible for expectant mothers. Together, these innovations demonstrate how technology and human ingenuity can create opportunities and make a tangible difference to individuals and communities.
Commenting on the campaign, Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice-President & Managing Director, HP India, said,“India's progress is powered by people who see possibility where others see a challenge. Lights of Change is our way of celebrating these individuals and the ideas that are making a real difference in their communities. At HP, we have always believed in the power of technology to enable human potential, and this Diwali, we hope these stories inspire many more people to believe in their ideas and the change they can create.”
Extending beyond the films, HP has also created a dedicated digital platform featuring stories of innovation from across the country. The platform invites people to share innovations they have come across in their own lives and communities on LinkedIn, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), encouraging more such stories to be discovered and shared.
About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services, and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more.
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