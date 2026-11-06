Public Works Ministry Urges Caution During Adverse Weather, Announces Emergency Contact Numbers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Public Works and Housing on Friday urged citizens to exercise caution during prevailing weather conditions and comply with instructions issued by the relevant authorities to ensure public safety.

The ministry stressed the importance of contacting its operations and emergency rooms to report any road-related observations or emergencies requiring intervention.

In a statement, the ministry said public safety remains its top priority, urging citizens to contact its operations rooms through the unified emergency number (106) or the designated central and governorate-level hotlines to report emergencies or road-related issues.

The ministry said its central operations room can be reached at (06/5850111), while the Emergency Unit Director is available at (0780067557). Citizens can also contact the operations room liaison officer via WhatsApp at (0799865335), fax at (06/5829631), or email at (...).

The ministry also provided dedicated emergency contact numbers for its directorates across the governorates as follows: Karak: (0780377242), Jerash: (0780377187), Madaba: (0780377366), Ma'an: (0780377338), Mafraq: (0780377389), Irbid: (0780377276), Ramtha: (0780377388), Balqa: (0780377413), Tafileh: (0780377158), Ajloun: (0787700258), Zarqa: (0780377125), Aqaba: (0780377351), Amman: (0780377291), Petra: (0780377179).

The ministry called on citizens to adhere to public safety guidelines and promptly report any road-related observations or emergencies, noting that timely reporting would help enhance response efforts and ensure the safety of citizens and road users.

//Petra// MF