Monaco Assassination Attempt On Yermolaiev: Lawyer Reports Searches At Military Intelligence Officer's Home

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lawyer Masi Nayyem reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"An urgent search is under way at the premises of an officer of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate. Apparently, it is related to the Monaco case. The SBU is conducting it. They broke down the door, forced him to the ground and handcuffed him. I have arrived at the scene as the serviceman's lawyer," he wrote.

Nayyem noted that since the search was being conducted at the premises of a military intelligence officer, SBU personnel should have waited for representatives of the HUR's internal security department before beginning investigative actions. However, he said, this had not happened.

Meanwhile, the SBU press service confirmed to Ukrinform that investigative actions were being carried out involving a HUR officer.

Body of suspect in attempted attack on Yermolaiev found in Ukraine, two people detained

"To ensure a full and objective investigation into the criminal proceedings related to the events that took place in the Principality of Monaco this summer, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, are conducting relevant investigative actions in Kyiv today. As the investigation is ongoing, no further details are being disclosed at this time," the agency said.

As reported, an assassination attempt took place in the lobby of a residential building in Monaco in late June. An explosive device was detonated remotely as Yermolaiev entered the building with his companion and 13-year-old son. All three were injured.

Shortly afterwards, 39-year-old Ukrainian national Anastasiia Berezovska, suspected of planting the explosive device, was found shot dead.

In July, law enforcement officers detained former SBU officer Vitalii Zhykovych and HUR officer Vladyslav Reut on suspicion of murdering Berezovska. Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court ordered both to be held in custody without the possibility of bail.

Illustrative photo: Security Service of Ukraine