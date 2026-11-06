Palestine Expresses Gratitude To Azerbaijan For Humanitarian Support

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The State of Palestine has expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support in the political, humanitarian, educational and cultural fields.

In a statement issued by the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Azerbaijan, it was noted that Azerbaijan supports Palestine's right to statehood on international platforms.

The statement highlighted that in September 2025, 14 Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip were evacuated to Azerbaijan to continue their education. Currently, 37 Palestinian students are studying in Azerbaijan, 23 of whom are beneficiaries of the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant Programme.

Furthermore, during Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa's visit to Azerbaijan in July 2026, President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan's support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The embassy also praised Azerbaijan for providing financial assistance to the Palestinian diplomatic mission in the country, supporting the participation of Palestinian delegations in international events, and promoting cooperation in education and healthcare.

The Embassy of the State of Palestine expressed its deep appreciation to President Ilham Aliyev, the Government of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people for their continued support.