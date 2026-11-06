Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Drone In Makkah Region, 2 Houthi Missiles Over Najran

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Friday it intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Makkah region in western Saudi Arabia, after earlier downing of two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Najran, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“A drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Makkah region,” coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement.

The spokesman did not immediately provide information about casualties or damage.

Earlier, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group towards Najran province in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Al-Maliki, in a post on social media platform X, said debris fell following the interceptions and that damage is being assessed.

His statement came after Saudi Civil Defence issued a warning in Najran before announcing that the danger has passed.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other areas in September 2014.

The Saudi-led coalition has supported Yemen's internationally recognised government since March 2015.

Fighting has intensified in recent weeks, with the Houthis launching repeated missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory.

--NNN-ANADOLU