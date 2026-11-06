Qatari Emir, Trump Discuss Efforts To Ease US-Iran Tensions In Phone Call

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump discussed efforts to de-escalate regional tensions during a phone call on Friday, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing the Qatari Emiri Diwan.

Al Thani and Trump also addressed "the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them," the Diwan said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed international diplomatic efforts, including Doha's mediation efforts to support negotiations and reach“a comprehensive agreement that resolves the crisis,” it said.

During the phone call, the Qatari emir stressed the importance of sustained dialogue and diplomatic initiatives to prevent further escalation in the region.

He also emphasised the need to ensure freedom of navigation and the security of energy supplies, the statement said.

Qatar, alongside Pakistan, has been mediating between the US and Iran to end the war that began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran in late February.

--NNN-ANADOLU