Azerbaijan, Lithuania Discuss Mutual Cooperation (PHOTO)
Budrys announced the meeting in a post on his X account, following the talks in Vilnius.
The post noted that productive discussions were held with Elchin Amirbayov.
“Lithuania and Azerbaijan are making steadfast progress across areas of mutual interests, including energy, trade, people-to-people contacts, and ensuring peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus region,” added the post.
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