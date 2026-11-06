Kaztransoil Completes SCADA Integration Of Atasu-Alashankou Oil Pipeline

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's KazTransOil has completed the integration of the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system of the Atasu-Alashankou main oil pipeline into its own system, the company reported.

It marked the final stage in establishing a unified operational control center for the main oil pipeline network operated by KazTransOil, its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities. The Atasu-Alashankou pipeline is operated by Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP.

According to Daniyar Tasybayev, Director of KazTransOil's Oil Transportation Control Centre branch, the establishment of a centralized dispatch control system is the result of a phased modernization process launched in 2003. Over two successive stages, the company transitioned from a four-tier to a two-tier operational management structure for oil transportation.

He noted that in 2009, the company introduced the capability to control process facilities from the Central Dispatch Centers (CDCs) in Pavlodar and Atyrau. At that stage, the Regional Dispatch Centre (RDC) was abolished, while the Main Dispatch Department (MDD) retained its overall supervisory functions. In 2017, direct operational control of process facilities was transferred to the MDD in Astana, and the intermediate CDC level was eliminated from the management structure.

"Following this transition, seven technological sections were established, bringing main oil pipeline facilities together within a unified dispatch control system. The move to a two-tier structure improved decision-making speed and enhanced the efficiency of dispatch operations," Tasybayev said.

The integration of the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline's SCADA system represents the final stage of this transformation. As a result, an eighth technological section has been established, comprising Oil Pumping Stations Nos. 8, 9, 10 and 11, as well as line valve assemblies.

As part of the project, SCADA hardware and software solutions were integrated, network connectivity was configured, and the required level of information security was ensured. Comprehensive testing was also conducted to verify control algorithms, protection and interlocking systems, and emergency alarm functions.

The project is aimed at strengthening KazTransOil's technological capabilities, improving operational efficiency and further developing the infrastructure of Kazakhstan's national oil pipeline operator.

It is also intended to ensure the reliable and uninterrupted transportation of oil to domestic and international markets, safeguard the interests of Kazakhstan and market participants, and support the country's international commitments in the field of oil transportation through main pipeline systems.