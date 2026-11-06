Latin America And The Caribbean's Water Prices Rose 6.1%, Outpacing The Global Average, Finds Global Water Intelligence's Global Water Tariff Survey 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water prices in Latin America and the Caribbean rose by an average of 6.1% this year, ahead of the 5.6% global average, according to the Global Water Tariff Survey 2026 from Global Water Intelligence (GWI).

The survey covers 1,069 cities in 189 countries including 60 new cities in Latin America and the Caribbean, all priced the same way.

What is behind the 6.1% rise in Latin America and the Caribbean's water prices?



In Mexico, municipalities shifting their block tiers created significant changes in Mexico City (+48.6%) and Acapulco (−6.1%).

Córdoba (Argentina) remains in the world's top ten biggest increases, but its rise was less spectacular than in previous years. Córdoba's 44.7% increase is only 10.7% adjusted for inflation, so part of the region's above-average rise reflects inflation rather than real gains for utilities.



What do the region's price rises mean for the water industry?



Tier design shapes revenue: changing usage thresholds can raise or cut utility income, so how prices are structured matters as well as how high they are.

Mexico City, Córdoba and Jacobina rank among the world's ten biggest risers. However, most of the region's cities rose less than the global average, and prices remain well below it, limiting revenue for investment. Wastewater is priced below water in the region, despite wastewater systems being more expensive to run.



"The largest increases this year came from Central and South America, and for once, it wasn't because of Argentina's hyperinflation: more than a third of cities surveyed last year put through increases that beat the global average increase of 5.6%," said Emilie Filou, Director of Content at Global Water Intelligence.

The full survey, with prices, rankings and year-on-year changes for every Latin American and Caribbean city, is available to GWI Executive Members:

Journalists can request city or country figures from ....

About Global Water Intelligence

Global Water Intelligence (GWI) is the leading market intelligence and events company for the international water industry. For over 25 years, our journalists, analysts and events have helped clients make better strategic decisions across municipal and industrial water, technology, finance and engineering.

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