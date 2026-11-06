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Topicus Inc. Completes The Acquisition Of Softland Inversiones, S.L.


Date: 2026-11-06 07:01:53

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV: TOI) today announced that Topicus' subsidiary Total Specific Solutions (TSS) B.V. (“TSS”) has completed the sale and purchase of all issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Softland Inversiones, S.L..

Softland Inversiones, S.L. is the Madrid-based parent and holding company of Grupo Softland, a vendor of ERP and business management software focused mainly on Latin America.

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

For further information, contact:

Topicus.com Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
Email:...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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