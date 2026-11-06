Havila Shipping ASA: Request From DNB, Swedbank And Danske Bank For Attachment Liens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement dated 19 October 2026 regarding the ruling by the Borgarting Court of Appeal in favour of DNB Bank ASA, Swedbank AB (publ) and Danske Bank A/S NUF. Reference is also made to the stock exchange announcement dated 12 December 2025, stating that the same banks had declared the debt due and payable and had initiated steps to establish attachment liens over the Group's assets.

The Company has received a new request for the establishment of attachment liens in respect of a principal amount of NOK 713 million, in addition to accrued interest of NOK 65 million, amounting to a total of NOK 779 million.

As stated in the stock exchange announcement dated 19 October 2026, the Company will appeal the judgment. The deadline for filing the appeal is 19 November 2026.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



