Eccogene To Present Preclinical Data Of Small Molecule Amylin And Calcitonin Receptor Agonist ECC1542 At Obesityweek® 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Poster presentation will highlight the preclinical profile of ECC1542 and its potential for treating obesity and associated comorbidities

BOSTON and SHANGHAI, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eccogene, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for cardiometabolic diseases and inflammatory disorders, today announced that preclinical data on ECC1542, a small-molecule amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist, will be presented at ObesityWeek® 2026, the annual meeting of The Obesity Society. ObesityWeek 2026 will take place from November 14 to 17, 2026, in National Harbor, Maryland, near Washington, D.C.

Amylin receptors (AMY1R, AMY2R, and AMY3R) and calcitonin receptors (CTR), once activated, can suppress appetite and increase satiety through the central nervous system (CNS), reduce glucagon secretion, and delay gastric emptying, therefore emerging as a highly promising therapeutic approach. Recent clinical data from several peptide agonists have demonstrated their potential as monotherapies and combination therapies with GLP-1 receptor agonists.[1][2] A small-molecule amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist could improve patient compliance through oral administration, offer convenience in storage and logistics, and provide greater flexibility for combination with other oral agents.

“We believe that ECC1542 may offer a significant therapeutic opportunity for treating patients with obesity, overweight, and related metabolic comorbidities,” said Jingye Zhou, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eccogene.“Its small-molecule profile also provides the potential for both monotherapy and combination therapies with other oral therapeutic agents, representing a differentiated approach to next-generation obesity treatment.”

Poster Presentation Information



Poster Title: A Small Molecule Amylin Receptor and Calcitonin Receptor Agonist for Treating Obesity

Poster Number: Poster-092

Presenter: Jingye Zhou, Ph.D.

Session Date/Time: November 14, 2026, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Session Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Ctr: Exhibit Hall BCD



The poster will be made available on the Eccogene website after the conference concludes.

About ECC1542

ECC1542 is an oral small-molecule amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist discovered by Eccogene. By leveraging a clinically validated mechanism in metabolic modulation and the advantages of oral administration, it may offer a differentiated therapeutic option for a broad range of cardiometabolic diseases.

About Eccogene

Eccogene is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company established in 2018 with an integrated pipeline comprising three clinical-stage drug candidates and multiple preclinical programs. The company aims to become a global leader in developing therapies for cardiometabolic diseases and inflammatory disorders. For more information, please visit or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectations, beliefs, plans and projections. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, competitive landscape and general economic conditions. Save as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Reference:

[1] Billings LK, Hsia S, Bays H, Tidemann-Miller B, O'Hagan J, Tham LS, Butler A, Kazda C, Mather KJ, Coskun T. Eloralintide, a selective amylin receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity: a 48-week phase 2, multicentre, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled trial. The Lancet. 2025;406(10520):2631–2643. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(25)02155-5.

[2] Davies M, Bajaj HS, Broholm C, et al. Cagrilintide-Semaglutide in Adults with Overweight or Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes. The New England Journal of Medicine. 2025;393(7):648–659. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2502089.