OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND SCHEDULING OF THIRD QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (the "Company" or“Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held November 4, 2026 in Toronto, ON and the date and time for the Company's third quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call.Based on the approximately 8.1 million common shares voted in connection with the meeting, shareholders voted in favor of all items of business, including the election director nominees, as follows:



Election of Directors: Roger Dent; Jan Holland; Patrick Hutchins; Alexandre Ryzhikov; Charles Samkoff

Appointment of Auditors: MNP LLP Reapproval of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan

Earnings Release (Third Quarter 2026) and Investor Conference Call

Omni-Lite plans to release its third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 23, 2026. The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts that same day at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results and answer questions from participants. To join the conference call, dial (800) 715-9871 in the USA (toll-free), or dial (646) 307-1963 for all other countries (toll). Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

An audio replay of this teleconference will be archived on the Company's Investor Relations section of its website ( ) within 24 hours after the conference call

For further information, please contact:

Mr. David Robbins

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Tel. No. (562) 404-8510 or (800) 577-6664

Email:...

Website:

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intent”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward- looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental consents and approvals, if and when required; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.