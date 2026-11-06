CRAIG's COOKIES BRINGS THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT WITH FESTIVE COOKIE LINEUP AND RETURN TO THE DISTILLERY WINTER VILLAGE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plus, a limited-edition "Baked Fresh" Stout Cookie with Side Launch Brewing Co. kicks off the season

TORONTO, ONTARIO, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craig's Cookies is packing the holiday season with festive flavour. The Holiday Mix returns to its second year at the Distillery Winter Village, and there's plenty to celebrate - starting with a deliciously unexpected collaboration between two Canadian brands.

Launching November 2nd until November 16th, 2026 (or while quantities last), the limited-edition "Baked Fresh" Stout Cookie - created with Side Launch Brewing Co. - is available at Craig's Cookies locations across Ontario. Made with cocoa-and-espresso-infused cookie dough, butterscotch chips, and a house-made glaze featuring Side Launch's Craig's Cookies Baked Fresh stout, this decadent creation delivers a rich blend of chocolate, coffee, and stout flavours. Side Launch's Baked Fresh stout is also rolling out to LCBO locations across Ontario and can be found in the Side Launch Holiday Pack - perfect for gifting.

The Holiday Mix (Nov 17th – Dec 31st)

This year's Holiday Mix features fan favourites White Christmas, Toitles, Cran Bliss, Hot Chocolate, and Not Terry's plus a surprise limited-edition collaboration. Available at all locations, in-store and online.

Distillery Winter Village (Nov 12th – Jan 3rd)

For the second year, Craig's Cookies is participating in the Distillery Winter Village, offering a selection of cookies, Craig's Pudding, and the exclusive Holiday Hot Chocolate - made with Craig's NEW Hot Cocoa mix and house-made marshmallow topping, toasted to ooey-gooey perfection and topped with a white chocolate, peppermint mini cookie. Available exclusively at the Distillery Winter Village.

Whether you're a cookie enthusiast, craft beer fan, or simply curious about unexpected flavour combinations, this holiday season offers plenty of new reasons to rethink your favourite pairing.

About Craig's Cookies

Founded in Toronto in 2013 by Craig Pike, Craig's Cookies has become known for its colourful, creative approach to cookies, offering more than 85 rotating flavours. With a growing presence across Canada, the brand continues to bring people together through unexpected flavour combinations and its signature freshly baked treats.

About Side Launch Brewing Co.

Founded in 2014 in Collingwood, Ontario, Side Launch Brewing Co. crafts beers and cocktails inspired by the region's adventurous outdoor culture. With locations in Collingwood and London, the brewery brings people together through beer, music, and community.

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The Holiday Mix (Nov 17th – Dec 31st) Craig's Cookies and Side Launch Brewing Co. have come together for an unexpected pairing that brings two Canadian brands together in a deliciously different way.

CONTACT: Niki Papaioannou Craig's Cookies...