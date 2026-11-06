Fractyl Health To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provide Business Updates On November 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company or Fractyl), a clinical-stage metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering novel approaches to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2026 and provide business updates on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call and presentation can be accessed in the“Events” section of Fractyl Health's website at . The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

To enhance engagement with the company's shareholder base, Fractyl Health is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered during the earnings call.

Shareholders can submit questions by visiting: . This Q&A platform will remain open until 4:30 p.m. ET on November 11, 2026. Shareholders can email... for any support inquiries.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl is a clinical-stage metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering novel approaches to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes. The Company's lead product candidate, Revita, is an endoscopic procedural therapy in pivotal development for post-GLP-1 weight maintenance. Fractyl's goal is to change the course of metabolic disease, advancing treatment from chronic management toward prevention and reversal of disease. Fractyl is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Contact

Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

..., 951.206.1200