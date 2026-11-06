

Datascan Pharmacy Software, which has built software for independent pharmacies since 1981, is detailing its support response times and standard contract terms.

Business-hours support calls are answered in 20 seconds or less, according to 12 months of call data through October 2026 on Datascan's support page.

Datascan's standard terms place no limit on users or workstations and include initial and ongoing training. Datascan's average employee tenure is 11 years or more, and its staff is well versed in independent pharmacy.

Bohemia, NY, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datascan Pharmacy Software today detailed the support response times and standard contract terms behind its pharmacy management software for independent pharmacies. Independent pharmacies drew more than 96% of their sales from the prescription department, according to the 2026 NCPA Digest. The report also estimates 18,988 independent pharmacies are operating in 2026, and government programs account for nearly half of the prescriptions they sell. Datascan has built software for independent pharmacies since 1981 and remains independently owned.

“A pharmacy owner deserves a clear picture of what they're getting and what it costs. When that's easy to see, owners can confidently make the choice that's right for their pharmacy,” said Sarah Callioras, Vice President of Datascan Pharmacy Software.

How Quickly Support Responds, Including After Hours

Inbound calls during business hours are answered in 20 seconds or less, according to 12 months of call data through October 2026 on Datascan's support page. Datascan aims to return after-hours, weekend and holiday calls within 10 minutes, and that coverage is included in its base pricing. The company's average employee tenure is 11 years or more.

For pharmacies serving long-term care facilities, support availability outside regular business hours can affect how quickly staff resolve dispensing or workflow problems.

What the Contract Covers as the Store Grows

Datascan's standard terms place no limit on users or workstations, include initial and ongoing training, and carry no per-prescription usage fee. Each customer also receives a breakdown of monthly charges. Datascan offers free conversions to established pharmacies moving from another system.

Under these terms, adding technicians or workstations does not trigger additional licenses, and higher prescription volume does not create a per-prescription charge.

Everyday Counter Work

Each pharmacy sets up its own custom workflow queue, from an open-ended setup up to a fully customizable five-step process, as Datascan describes on its pharmacy workflow softwar page. At the register, Datascan Point of Sale works from the same patient records as the pharmacy, handles FSA cards and logs pseudoephedrine sales. Refill requests can come in through the Mobile Scripts app, and automatic refills and medication synchronization run on a schedule the pharmacy sets.

For stores that offer prescription delivery, the Datascan Delivery app builds electronic manifests that work with Google Maps for route planning, and drivers collect signatures on site that sync back to the point of sale.

Working With a Store's Existing Partners

Claims switches, card processors and delivery services are among the nearly 100 third-party systems Datascan connects to, and Datascan quotes custom interfaces for other products on request. Pharmacies can retain their existing claims switch, card processor and delivery partner under a Datascan contract.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What should a pharmacy software quote include?

Answer: A quote should include the total cost of transmitting prescriptions and receiving electronic prescriptions at the pharmacy's annual prescription volume, the number of workstations and registers, the store's locations and any additional services such as long-term care or compounding. For reference, the average independent pharmacy filled 65,795 prescriptions in 2025, according to NCPA. A complete quote also accounts for the equipment and services the new system has to connect to, such as dispensing robots or adherence packaging.

Question: Do patients pay to use a pharmacy's refill app?

Answer: It depends on the pharmacy's software vendor. Datascan's Mobile Scripts app is free for both the pharmacy and its patients. On iOS or Android, patients can request a refill by scanning the barcode on the bottle with their phone's camera, and the app sends an alert when the prescription is ready.

Question: When should an independent pharmacy start reviewing its software contract before renewal?

Answer: A few months before the renewal date, which leaves time to review the notice period and automatic renewal clauses. It's also worth a review when opening a second store or adding a service line, since those changes can move a pharmacy into different license, module or support terms.

Source: National Community Pharmacists Association, 2026 NCPA Digest, released October 2026.

About Datascan Pharmacy Software

Datascan Pharmacy Software is an independently owned pharmacy technology company dedicated to helping independent community pharmacies operate more efficiently, profitably, and independently. For more than 45 years, Datascan has provided pharmacy management technology built around the real-world needs of pharmacy owners and their teams. Its integrated platform includes pharmacy management software, point of sale, customizable workflow, long-term care and compounding capabilities, patient and delivery mobile applications, multi-store management, and nearly 100 third-party integrations. In an increasingly consolidated pharmacy technology market, Datascan remains committed to independence, transparent pricing, responsive service, and giving pharmacies the freedom to choose the vendors and solutions that work best for their businesses. Datascan's mission is simple: provide powerful, reliable technology while remaining a trusted long-term partner to independent pharmacy.

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