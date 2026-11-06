What Do Healthcare Sharing Programs Actually Cover, And What They Don't



Eligibility guidelines are where healthcare sharing programs differ most, especially for pre-existing conditions, routine care, mental health, maternity, and prescriptions.

WeShare Health begins sharing pre-existing conditions in the first year of membership for its Essential and Enhanced programs, and its Premier program has no waiting period for pre-existing conditions. WeShare Health shares 100% of preventive care on every program and shares prescriptions up to $3,500 a year.

Norfolk, VA, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Affordable Care Act (ACA) open enrollment underway, now is the time to weigh costs, benefit options, and network coverage for 2027 health plans. In response, WeShare Health, a nonprofit healthcare sharing organization, published a breakdown of what its programs share and what they don't across five common medical needs: routine care, pre-existing conditions, mental health, maternity and prescriptions. The breakdown is part of WeShare Health's guide, How to Choose a Healthcare Sharing Program: What to Compare Before You Join.

"With open enrollment comes all the confusing jargon and pages of fine print insurance is known for, obstacles to anyone who just needs a quality healthcare option," said Christopher Jin, founder and CEO of WeShare Health, who spent over two decades in the insurance industry before founding the organization. "We're equipping people with the information they need to access affordable healthcare without the insurance headache."

Healthcare sharing is not insurance. Each healthcare sharing program sets its own guidelines for which medical expenses are eligible for sharing, and those guidelines vary widely. WeShare Health recommends that anyone considering healthcare sharing read a program's member guidelines in full before joining.

How do healthcare sharing programs differ on eligibility?

Healthcare sharing programs set their own guidelines, and the terms vary from one program to the next. Here is where WeShare Health lands on five common medical needs:



Routine care. Programs vary in how they handle regular check-ups with a primary care physician, with some capping the amount, treating it as an add-on, or not sharing it. WeShare Health shares 100% of preventive care on every program, including an annual physical and other yearly exams.

Pre-existing conditions. Waiting periods differ widely across programs, from two to three years to a requirement that a member be symptom-free for one to five years. WeShare Health's Premier program has no waiting period, while the Essential and Enhanced programs share pre-existing conditions within the first year of membership.

Mental health. Programs differ in whether they share mental health care and whether it is limited to telehealth. WeShare Health shares virtual counseling through BetterHelp or Amwell, psychiatric visits through Amwell, and the option to choose in-person sessions with in-network providers on every program.

Maternity. Programs commonly apply a waiting period, a separate cost, or a dollar cap to maternity. WeShare Health immediately shares maternity costs on the Premier program. Prescriptions. Approaches to prescriptions range from discount cards to limits on ongoing medications. WeShare Health shares up to $3,500 a year in prescription costs, plus leverages CVS Caremark and Optum Perks pricing.

Comparisons with other healthcare sharing programs are based on WeShare Health's review of other programs' published guidelines as of October 2026. Terms vary and change over time.

What doesn't WeShare Health share?

WeShare Health publishes its eligibility requirements in its member guidelines. Key limits include:



Injuries from high-risk activities, and care related to illegal drugs or substances not prescribed by a medical professional, are not shared on any program.

On the Essential and Enhanced programs, pre-existing conditions are subject to certain annual sharing maximums during the first three years of membership.

Prescriptions other than generic formulary drugs are subject to a 60-day waiting period.

Inpatient and outpatient mental health programs are not shared. The virtual-first Essential program typically does not share in-person providers outside of emergency care.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Does healthcare sharing cover pre-existing conditions?

Answer: It depends on the program. Waiting periods for pre-existing conditions vary, and some programs require a multi-year or symptom-free period before sharing one. WeShare Health begins sharing pre-existing conditions in the first year of membership, and its Premier program has no waiting period.

Question: Does healthcare sharing include mental health care?

Answer: Programs handle mental health differently, including whether mental health is limited to telehealth. All WeShare Health programs share virtual counseling through BetterHelp and psychiatric visits through Amwell and offer in-person sessions with in-network providers.

Question: Is routine care shared with healthcare sharing?

Answer: Not always. Some programs apply caps or treat routine visits with a primary care physician separately. WeShare Health shares 100% of preventive care on every program, including an annual physical.

Question: Are prescriptions shared with healthcare sharing?

Answer: Programs differ, and some offer prescription discount cards rather than sharing ongoing medication costs. WeShare Health shares prescriptions up to $3,500 a year and offers CVS Caremark and Optum Perks pricing.

About WeShare Health

WeShare Health is a nonprofit health sharing organization built to make healthcare simpler, more affordable, and more human. Members contribute monthly to share one another's eligible medical expenses. We partner with organizations like Noom, BetterHelp, and Amwell to help keep members healthy. When they're not, WeShare Health steps in to share costs. Founded in 2018, WeShare Health has served more than 100,000 members nationwide and shared more than $70 million in medical expenses. Members access a national network of more than 1 million physicians at 30 to 60 percent less than comparable traditional insurance. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews and 4.8 on Trustpilot by members, and certified as a Great Place To Work® by our employees. Our purpose is clear: people before profit. For more information, visit .

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