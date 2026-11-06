Nexans Signed Subcontract To Deliver A 420 Km MI 110 Kv Cable System For Strategic Greek Interconnection

_ PRESS RELEASE _



Nexans signed a subcontract to deliver 420 km MI (Mass-Impregnated) 110 kV cable system for the 1 GW, 320 kV Corinth-Kos HVDC interconnection

Part of a landmark project comprising approximately 1,260 km of subsea cable and 30 km of land cable connecting the Dodecanese islands to mainland Greece Project to strengthen Greece's electricity infrastructure while providing workload for Nexans' MI production lines to mid-2028

Paris, November 6, 2026 – Nexans, a global leader in electrification, has signed a subcontract with Hellenic Cables, in consortium with Asso.subsea to deliver the 110 kV cable system for the Corinth-Kos HVDC interconnection in Greece. The project will strengthen the connection between the Dodecanese islands and the Greek mainland, supporting a more resilient and integrated electricity system while contributing to Greece's long-term energy transition.

Awarded by the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) to Hellenic Cables, the 1 GW, 320 kV interconnection comprises approximately 1,260 km of subsea cable and 30 km of land cable, making it one of the most ambitious power transmission projects in the Mediterranean region.

As part of the project, Nexans will deliver the 110 kV cable system, a critical component of the HVDC link that enables the safe and reliable operation of the interconnection. Project-related activities on Nexans' MI cable production lines, as well as a seabed survey, have been initiated and will contribute to utilizing these production lines starting end of 2026 throughout 2027 and to mid-2028.

“This project reflects the growing need for high-voltage transmission infrastructure to connect regions, strengthen power networks and support electrification,” said Pascal Radue, EVP PWR-Transmission at Nexans.“We are proud to contribute our expertise to this landmark interconnection project that will play an important role in Greece's electricity infrastructure. The contract also supports significant activity across our manufacturing operations and further reinforces Nexans' leadership in the high-voltage transmission market.”

The project further reinforces Nexans' position as a trusted partner for complex subsea cable systems and strategic energy infrastructure projects. As countries accelerate investments in grid modernization, high-voltage interconnections are becoming increasingly critical to connecting islands, remote regions, offshore renewable generation, and growing demand centers.

Nexans looks forward to working closely with Hellenic Cables and Asso.subsea to help deliver this strategic interconnection and support the development of resilient, future-ready power infrastructure in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world's transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.

Nexans operates in 39 countries with 12,830 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.



Contacts: