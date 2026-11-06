Dana Zilberstein Positions Fine Rituals As Israel's Brand-First Distributor For Prestige Beauty

Dana Zilberstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Fine Rituals

The co-founder and CEO explains why international beauty brands need a distributor that treats regulation and placement as strategy, not paperwork

- Dana Zilberstein, Co-Founder and CEO, Fine RitualsNETANYA, ISRAEL, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dana Zilberstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Fine Rituals, is building the company as Israel's brand-first distributor for international luxury beauty and wellness houses: one partner that holds the brand's standing in the market, not just its stock. This autumn, the company opened its distribution to a new group of international houses from France, Denmark, the UK, the US and Australia.Zilberstein's career has been built on opening markets, from Groupon International to Gamba apps, where she raised the company's Seed and Series A rounds. Over her career she has helped build more than 150 brands across Israel and Asia Pacific, from Japan to India. In 2016 she co-founded Fine Rituals.For many prestige brands, Israel has looked too small or too complicated to enter well. Ministry of Health registration, toxicological review and Hebrew labeling can seem daunting from abroad, so brands either stayed out or signed with volume-driven distribution, where a premium product becomes one more item on a crowded shelf.“A brand's first year in a new market decides how it will be seen for the next ten,” said Zilberstein.“A distributor's job isn't to move boxes. It's to make sure the brand arrives registered, understood and placed where it belongs.”As distributor, Fine Rituals handles the full entry under one roof. Ministry of Health registration and toxicological review are done in house, followed by Hebrew labeling, international shipping and customs. Placement is curated: selected boutiques, premium clinics and luxury spas, with mass retail deliberately left out.“Israeli customers in this category are discerning. When a brand arrives in the right rooms, with the right story, they notice,” Zilberstein said.“Our rule is simple: protect the brand first, chase volume never.”Israel is the first market for the model. Asia and the Middle East are next, with the same approach.About Dana ZilbersteinDana Zilberstein is the Co-Founder and CEO of Fine Rituals. Her expertise covers international market entry, luxury beauty and wellness distribution, and Israeli regulatory and Ministry of Health registration.About Fine RitualsFine Rituals is an Israeli distributor of international luxury beauty and wellness brands. It manages Ministry of Health registration, labeling, logistics and curated retail placement for each brand it represents, so brands enter Israel with their prestige intact. Learn more at .

Dana Zilberstein

Fine Rituals Ltd

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Dana Zilberstein Positions Fine Rituals as Israel's Brand-First Distributor for Prestige Beauty News Provided By Fine Rituals Ltd November 06, 2026, 11:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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