Direct Waterproofing Cuts $500 Off Full Basement Waterproofing For Black Friday

A Direct Waterproofing crew installs a dimpled drainage membrane along an excavated foundation wall during an exterior waterproofing project.

Toronto and GTA homeowners get $500 CAD off interior or exterior whole-house waterproofing booked by November 27, plus help with financing and flood subsidies.

- Terry Lisevych, Direct Waterproofing

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Waterproofing has announced a Black Friday offer of $500 CAD off whole-house waterproofing projects booked by November 27, 2026. The offer is open to homeowners in Toronto and across the GTA, who can also use the company's financing and subsidy guidance to lower the overall cost of fixing a wet basement.

Each project starts with a free on-site inspection, and homeowners should mention Black Friday when they book it. The estimator traces where the water is entering, checks whether the job qualifies for the offer and leaves a written estimate that spells out the full scope of work and the price.

"For many families, the hardest part of fixing a wet basement isn't the work itself. It's figuring out how to pay for it," said Terry Lisevych of Direct Waterproofing. "So we help with that side as well. We explain the rebate programs a homeowner may qualify for and offer financing, so a leak doesn't have to sit until next year."

- Terry Lisevych, Direct Waterproofing

Whole-House Projects Covered by the Offer

The discount applies to complete interior or exterior systems that protect the entire basement. An interior system collects water that reaches the foundation in a channel installed below the floor along the perimeter, then pumps it out of the house with a sump pump. An exterior system keeps water away from the walls in the first place: the crew excavates around the foundation, applies a waterproof membrane and replaces the weeping tile. Window well installation and other smaller services are not included.

Three Ways to Lower the Cost

Beyond the Black Friday discount, Direct Waterproofing offers two other ways to make a whole-house project more manageable. Financing is available through Financeit, a third-party lender, so homeowners can spread the cost of the work over time.

Some of the flood protection work in a whole-house project, such as a sump pump or a backwater valve installed at the same time, may qualify for municipal subsidies, including the City of Toronto's Basement Flooding Protection Subsidy Program. Direct Waterproofing explains which programs may apply and guides homeowners through the steps, while the homeowner submits the application. Because these programs have their own permit and inspection rules, planning in the fall leaves time to sort out the paperwork before the spring thaw.

Direct Waterproofing Pricing in Toronto

Direct Waterproofing's interior waterproofing projects typically cost $79 to $205 per linear foot, and its exterior projects typically cost $90 to $280 per linear foot. Foundation crack repairs typically run $1,490 to $2,990. Every estimate is based on what the estimator finds at the property and is provided in writing before any work is scheduled. The company also matches written quotes from other contractors that cover the same scope of work.

When a Basement Needs a Closer Look

Water seeping in at the base of the walls, mould or mildew, a musty smell that does not clear, white chalky deposits on concrete and standing water after heavy rain all point to water getting in. For active leaks and flooding, Direct Waterproofing provides 24/7 emergency service.

Lifetime Transferable Warranty

Direct Waterproofing backs its waterproofing work with a lifetime transferable warranty. The coverage stays with the house, so a future buyer is protected too.

About Direct Waterproofing

Direct Waterproofing has been waterproofing basements in Toronto since 1995 and has completed more than 5,000 waterproofing projects. The company has received the HomeStars Best of Award for 16 consecutive years. It holds a Toronto Building Renovator licence covering basement waterproofing, underpinning and concrete work, as well as Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton and Ontario plumbing licences. Its services include interior and exterior waterproofing, foundation crack repair, basement lowering, and weeping tile, sump pump and backwater valve installation across Toronto and the GTA. More information is available at .

Terry Lisevych

Direct Waterproofing

+1 647-799-2192

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Basement waterproofing in Toronto - Direct Waterproofing

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Direct Waterproofing Cuts $500 Off Full Basement Waterproofing for Black Friday News Provided By Kobzza Marketing Agency Inc. November 06, 2026, 11:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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