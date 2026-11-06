Interfaith Peace Centre Condemns Arson Attacks On Mimimelon Kosher Bakery And Stands With Its Owner And Workers

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Interfaith Peace Centre condemns in the strongest terms the two suspected arson attacks targeting Mimimelon, the kosher bakery at 2069 Saint-Louis Street in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. We stand in solidarity with its co-owner Jennie Volfson, her family, and the more than 20 bakers, cashiers and staff who are now without work and without a workplace.According to Montreal police and media reports, the bakery was first targeted late Monday, November 2, at approximately 11:30 p.m., when surveillance cameras captured an individual tampering with the rear door and throwing a liquid to start a small fire. Approximately 25 hours later, in the early hours of Wednesday, November 4, at around 12:30 a.m., a second fire was deliberately set while no one was inside. The blaze caused a total loss, affected neighbouring shops, and required approximately 60 firefighters nearly two hours to control.This was not the first act of intimidation. In September, an individual entered the bakery with face covered and shouted, 'All the Jews will burn,' before fleeing. Because Mimimelon is a Jewish-owned kosher establishment, the Montreal Police Service Hate Crimes Unit is now investigating. No arrests have been announced.Setting fire to a place where people earn their living is not protest. It is violence that endangers lives - workers, neighbours, first responders - and it strikes at the heart of our shared commitment to live together in safety and dignity. An attack on a kosher bakery is an attack on Jewish community life in Montreal and on all of us."Our traditions differ, but they share a belief that every person's labour, safety and dignity deserve respect," said Ahmad Naeem Khan, President of Interfaith Peace Centre. "We are heartbroken for Jennie Volfson and her team who have served their community with love since 2015. Antisemitism has no place in Canada. Concerns or disagreements are never a justification for arson, threats or fear. We call for accountability and for neighbours of all faiths and none to stand together against hatred."The Interfaith Peace Centre calls for:. Full support for the Volfson family, the workers and neighbouring businesses affected, including immediate community assistance and solidarity from customers and neighbours.. A thorough, transparent investigation by the Montreal Police arson squad and Hate Crimes Unit, and accountability for those responsible for both arson attempts and the September threat.. Enhanced protection for places of worship and Jewish-owned businesses and clear condemnation of antisemitism in all its forms.. Community vigilance and peaceful, lawful solidarity - patronize local businesses, reject violence and hate as a means of expressing grievance, and choose dialogue.The Centre invites people of all faiths and none to stand with Mimimelon, to reject antisemitism and all forms of intimidation, and to reaffirm that Montreal's diversity is its strength. We pray for the safety of the workers and first responders and for a swift restoration of livelihoods.

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Interfaith Peace Centre Condemns Arson Attacks on Mimimelon Kosher Bakery and Stands With Its Owner and Workers News Provided By Ammwec November 06, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics



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