Five-Day Winter Session Of MP Assembly Begins From Dec 7

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 6 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Assembly will hold its 12th session of the 16th Vidhan Sabha beginning from December 7, government officials said.

Governor Mangubhai Patel has formally summoned the House through a notification issued on Friday.

The Winter session will run for five consecutive working days from December 7 to December 11.

According to the official calendar released by the Secretariat, the daily business will follow a structured pattern.

On December 7, the House will take up Question Hour followed by government business.

The same sequence-Question Hour and Government Business-will continue on December 8 and December 9. December 10 will also feature Question Hour and Government Business while December 11 will begin with Question Hour and Government Business, which will conclude by 1:30 p.m.

Thereafter, the House will take up Private Members' Business, giving legislators an opportunity to raise non-official matters.

The session is expected to focus on important legislative and administrative issues of the state.

Members will have the opportunity to seek answers from the government through starred and unstarred questions during the Question Hour each day.

Government Business is likely to include presentation of reports, discussion on bills, and other official work.

The Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has directed all concerned to take necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the December session.

Members are expected to reach Bhopal well in advance of the opening day.

With the formal summons issued, political parties and legislators have begun preparing for the short but important Winter sitting of the House.

The short Winter sitting assumes significance as it provides elected representatives a platform to highlight local concerns, seek clarifications on government policies, and debate matters of public importance before the year ends.

Political parties have already started internal consultations to finalise the issues they intend to raise during the five-day session.