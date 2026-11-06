Major Win In Securing BBMB Arrears, Claims Himachal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 6 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday expressed happiness over the historic success achieved by the state in the Supreme Court regarding Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) arrears and the state's financial rights, calling it a victory for the people of the state.

Under this arrangement, the state will receive 60 crore units of electricity every year for 20 years, thereby generating income of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore during the period.

The Chief Minister said that the state government's determination, efforts and continuous legal battle had resulted in a significant achievement in securing the state's rightful dues.

He added that this decision could help the state earn additional revenue of up to Rs 1,000 crore every year, if the electricity rate is fixed at Rs 13 to Rs 14 per unit, the state would benefit even more.

However, even if the rate remains at Rs 6 per unit, the state government would still receive at least Rs 500 crore every year.

CM Sukhu said this additional income would strengthen the state's financial position and help to speed up development works.

He said in a statement that this was the fourth major success attained by the state government concerning the state's interests.

Earlier, the state government had successfully fought for the state's rights in matters relating to Wildflower Hall, JSW and the Kishau Dam.

Congratulating the nearly 75 lakh people and 24 lakh families of the state on this historic achievement, the Chief Minister said that securing the state's rights over its resources was one of the state government's top priorities.

He added that the additional revenue would be used to improve education and healthcare facilities, develop roads and other infrastructure, create employment opportunities for young people and ensure that government employees receive their financial benefits on time.

CM Sukhu said the people of Himachal Pradesh had given him the responsibility of protecting the state's resources and wealth for five years.

He was fulfilling this responsibility with complete honesty, dedication and commitment.

He added that the main aim of the present Congress government was to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and protect the interests of its people.