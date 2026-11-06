Seychelles: President Receives Resignation Of Chief Justice

The Office of the President wishes to inform the public that the President Dr Patrick Herminie has received the resignation of the Chief Justice of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Rony Govinden. The resignation was submitted in accordance with Article 131(1) (c) of the Constitution of the Republic of Seychelles.

The President acknowledges the Chief Justice's service to the Judiciary and the Republic of Seychelles. He expresses his appreciation for his contribution to the administration of justice.

In accordance with the constitutional provisions governing the appointment of an Acting Chief Justice, the Constitutional Appointments Authority (CAA) will submit to the President the names of eligible Puisne Judges for consideration. The President will thereafter appoint an Acting Chief Justice to ensure continuity in the administration of justice, pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice.

The President reaffirms his commitment to upholding the independence of the Judiciary, the rule of law and the constitutional principles governing the administration of justice in Seychelles.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.