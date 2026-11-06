Global Hydrogen Gas Turbines Market To Reach $7.5 Billion By 2031, Driven By Industrial Decarbonization Mandates And Data Center Power Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “The global market is projected to grow from $3.9 billion in 2025 to $7.5 billion by 2031 at a 12.2% CAGR, as utilities and power producers adopt hydrogen-capable turbines to support lower-carbon generation across major regions.”

Boston, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen gas turbines market is projected to grow from $3.9 billion in 2025 to $7.5 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2026 to 2031. BCC Research's latest report, Global Hydrogen Gas Turbines Market, identifies three main forces reshaping global power generation infrastructure: accelerating decarbonization policy, rising data center energy demand, and firm OEM commitments to turbines capable of running on 100% hydrogen.

Key Findings

. Market growth: The market is forecast to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a 12.2% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Strict government decarbonization mandates and the accelerating retirement of fossil fuel-based generation assets across major economies underpin this growth.

. Europe's regional leadership: Europe holds the largest regional market share at 35.9%. Its advanced regulatory framework, including the European Green Deal and REPowerEU, is pushing utilities and industrial operators to adopt hydrogen-capable power infrastructure at scale.

. Data center power demand: Rising energy consumption from AI data centers is becoming a significant growth driver. Data center customers accounted for over 25% of Siemens Energy's gas-turbine orders in 2025. Expanding IT and telecommunications infrastructure is also driving hydrogen gas turbine procurement for primary generation and reliable backup power.

. Commercialization and retrofit pathways: GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have committed to commercializing 100% hydrogen turbines by 2030. These commitments are stimulating R&D investment and confidence in future orders. Most existing heavy-duty turbines can already accept hydrogen blends of 20%–40% by volume without major hardware retrofits, offering an immediate, lower-risk route to expansion.

. Emerging technologies : Hydrogen micromix combustion, ammonia-powered gas turbines, sequential combustion systems, and advanced aeroderivative platforms are poised to overcome barriers in flame stability, thermal efficiency, and materials compatibility. These advances could broaden the addressable market.

. Competitive landscape : Leading companies include GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Baker Hughes Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Ansaldo Energia S.p.A., Doosan Enerbility, Rolls-Royce plc, Solar Turbines Inc., and Capstone Energy+. Each is advancing a proprietary portfolio of hydrogen-ready and hydrogen-capable turbines.

Market Drivers

Decarbonization policy and power investment: Two structural forces are shaping the market. The first is the global regulatory push to decarbonize industry. Policies including the European Green Deal, REPowerEU, and the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act are creating binding pressure on utilities and heavy industry to replace or retrofit fossil fuel infrastructure.

Scientific evidence supports this transition: increasing the hydrogen share in gas turbine fuel reduces CO2 emission intensity at all load levels while improving thermal efficiency, providing a measurable return on decarbonization investment. A growing wave of combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) contracts across Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Hungary, and Oman is adding hundreds of gigawatts to the global pipeline, strengthening visibility into long-term demand.

Changing electricity demand: The second force is a structural shift in electricity consumption. AI workloads and hyperscale data centers require continuous, uninterrupted power at scale-a need hydrogen gas turbines are uniquely positioned to meet. As grid reliability becomes a competitive differentiator for technology operators, hydrogen turbines are shifting from a sustainability consideration to a core infrastructure purchasing decision.

Investment Considerations

Long-term growth outlook: The market's investment case rests on durable policy support and maturing technology. The projected 12.2% CAGR reflects a shift from pilot deployment to commercial scale, with established OEMs lending credibility to execution. GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are best positioned to gain an early-mover advantage through their existing order pipelines and roadmaps for 100% hydrogen turbines.

Near -term risks:

. Fuel costs : Hydrogen remains significantly more expensive than natural gas.

. Infrastructure gaps: The global hydrogen pipeline network spans approximately 5,000 km, compared with 1.5 million km of existing gas infrastructure.

. Policy and subsidy dependence: Related uncertainty continues to drive project cancellations and weigh on sentiment.

. Trade pressures: Import tariffs on turbine components are compressing margins and disrupting supply chains.

Investment positioning: At this stage of market development, the risk-reward profile favors exposure through diversified OEMs with hybrid fuel capabilities and government-backed project pipelines rather than pure-play hydrogen infrastructure companies.

About the Report

Global Hydrogen Gas Turbines Market provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation analysis, competitive intelligence, and regional forecasts across the 2025–2031 period, offering strategic insight into technology trends, regulatory dynamics, and growth opportunities across the global hydrogen power generation landscape.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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