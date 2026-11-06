Airsculpt Technologies Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
| AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|31,944
|$
|34,993
|$
|114,233
|$
|118,376
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of service
|12,914
|14,864
|45,069
|48,015
|Selling, general and administrative
|20,262
|19,525
|66,265
|63,964
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,902
|3,217
|8,864
|9,705
|Loss on impairment of long-lived assets
|5
|7,137
|5
|7,245
|Total operating expenses
|36,083
|44,743
|120,203
|128,929
|(Loss)/income from operations
|(4,139
|)
|(9,750
|)
|(5,970
|)
|(10,553
|)
|Interest expense, net
|1,244
|1,407
|3,485
|4,594
|Unrealized loss
|1
|-
|4
|-
|Pre-tax net loss
|(5,384
|)
|(11,157
|)
|(9,459
|)
|(15,147
|)
|Income tax expense/(benefit)
|1,789
|(1,645
|)
|1,223
|(2,197
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(7,173
|)
|$
|(9,512
|)
|$
|(10,682
|)
|$
|(12,950
|)
|Loss per share of common stock
|Basic
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|72,538,877
|62,436,670
|70,943,909
|60,202,169
|Diluted
|72,538,877
|62,436,670
|70,943,909
|60,202,169
| AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per case amounts)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|15,182
|$
|8,449
|Total current assets
|23,051
|15,456
|Total assets
|$
|187,776
|$
|187,304
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|5,460
|$
|5,460
|Deferred revenue and patient deposits
|3,345
|1,871
|Total current liabilities
|27,208
|27,902
|Long-term debt, net
|31,199
|50,585
|Total liabilities
|$
|81,840
|$
|99,592
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|105,936
|$
|87,712
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash Flow Data:
|Net cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|(3,475
|)
|$
|(225
|)
|$
|558
|$
|5,627
|Investing activities
|(226
|)
|(180
|)
|(505
|)
|(2,346
|)
|Financing activities
|59
|(2,379
|)
|6,680
|(6,111
|)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Other Data:
|Number of facilities
|31
|32
|31
|32
|Number of total procedure rooms
|65
|67
|65
|67
|Cases
|2,483
|2,780
|8,941
|9,248
|Revenue per case
|$
|12,865
|$
|12,587
|$
|12,776
|$
|12,800
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|393
|$
|3,039
|$
|8,640
|$
|12,629
|Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)
|1.2
|%
|8.7
|%
|7.6
|%
|10.7
|%
(1) A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure appears below.
(2) Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Same-center Information(1):
|Cases
|2,483
|2,748
|8,941
|9,137
|Case growth
|(9.6
|)%
|N/A
|(2.1
|)%
|N/A
|Revenue per case
|$
|12,865
|$
|12,574
|$
|12,776
|$
|12,777
|Revenue per case growth
|2.3
|%
|N/A
|-
|%
|N/A
|Number of facilities
|31
|31
|31
|31
|Number of total procedure rooms
|65
|65
|65
|65
(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, we define same-center case and revenue growth as the growth in each of our cases and revenue at facilities that were owned and operated during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. At facilities that were not owned or operated for the entirety of the prior year period, the current year period has been pro-rated to reflect only growth experienced during the portion of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 in which such facilities were owned and operated during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. We define same-center facilities and procedure rooms based on if a facility was owned or operated as of September 30, 2025. We have excluded the London facility from all periods presented due to the closure of the facility.
We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP, however, management believes the evaluation of our ongoing operating results may be enhanced by a presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income tax expense/(benefit), restructuring and related severance costs, certain other non-recurring costs, unrealized (gain)/loss, and equity-based compensation.
We define Adjusted Net Loss as net loss excluding restructuring and related severance costs, loss on impairment of long-lived assets, certain other non-recurring costs, equity-based compensation and the tax effect of these adjustments.
We include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss because they are important measures on which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss each to be an important measure because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool including: (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not include results from equity-based compensation and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments. Adjusted Net Loss has limitations as an analytical tool because it does not include results from equity-based compensation.
We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define Adjusted Net Loss per Share as Adjusted Net Loss divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares. We included Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Loss per Share because they are important measures on which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Loss per Share to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(7,173
|)
|$
|(9,512
|)
|$
|(10,682
|)
|$
|(12,950
|)
|Plus
|
|Equity-based compensation
|1,095
|1,125
|2,566
|3,716
|Restructuring and related severance costs
|33
|1,310
|1,307
|2,516
|One-time SOX compliance and other related costs
|497
|-
|1,543
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,902
|3,217
|8,864
|9,705
|Loss on impairment of long-lived assets
|5
|7,137
|5
|7,245
|Litigation settlements
|-
|-
|325
|-
|Interest expense, net
|1,244
|1,407
|3,485
|4,594
|Income tax expense/(benefit)
|1,789
|(1,645
|)
|1,223
|(2,197
|)
|Unrealized loss
|1
|-
|4
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|393
|$
|3,039
|$
|8,640
|$
|12,629
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|1.2
|%
|8.7
|%
|7.6
|%
|10.7
|%
The following table reconciles Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss per Share to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(7,173
|)
|$
|(9,512
|)
|$
|(10,682
|)
|$
|(12,950
|)
|Plus
|Equity-based compensation
|1,095
|1,125
|2,566
|3,716
|Restructuring and related severance costs
|33
|1,310
|1,307
|2,516
|Loss on impairment of long-lived assets
|5
|7,137
|5
|7,245
|Litigation settlements
|-
|-
|325
|-
|One-time SOX compliance and other related costs
|497
|-
|1,543
|-
|Tax effect of adjustments
|(565
|)
|(2,462
|)
|(1,385
|)
|(2,850
|)
|Adjusted net (loss)/income
|$
|(6,108
|)
|$
|(2,402
|)
|$
|(6,321
|)
|$
|(2,323
|)
|Adjusted net loss per share of common stock(1)
|Basic
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|72,538,877
|62,436,670
|70,943,909
|60,202,169
|Diluted
|72,538,877
|62,436,670
|70,943,909
|60,202,169
(1) Diluted Adjusted Net Loss Per Share is computed by dividing adjusted net loss by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding adjusted for the dilutive effect of all potential shares of common stock.
Investor Contact
Allison Malkin
ICR, Inc.
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment