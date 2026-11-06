Government Of Antigua And Barbuda Receives Twenty Zeekr 7X Vehicles For CHOGM 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has formally received twenty (20) Zeekr 7X electric vehicles from Geely Auto Mexico for use as official vehicles during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026. The vehicles, provided under a sponsorship arrangement, arrived at St. John's Harbour on 1 November 2026, with the formal handover taking place on 2 November at Camp Blizzard.

Present were the Honourable E.P. Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Immigration and Chair of the CHOGM 2026 Taskforce; Her Excellency Jiang Wei, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Antigua and Barbuda; and Ms Huanke Bao (Echo), Marketing Representative of Geely Motors Mexico.

Minister Greene expressed the Government's appreciation for the sponsorship and its contribution to CHOGM 2026 logistics.

“On behalf of the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Gaston Browne, and the people of Antigua and Barbuda, I wish to thank Geely Motors for providing these transport solutions in support of CHOGM 2026,” Minister Greene said.“It is also my hope that the Geely and Zeekr brands will find favour with the Antiguan and Barbudan public and remain a presence on our roads long after CHOGM.”

The Minister also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China for its support in facilitating the partnership.

Her Excellency Ambassador Jiang Wei stated that China was honoured to support Antigua and Barbuda's hosting of CHOGM, following its assistance for SIDS4 and the General Assembly of the Organization of American States.“We hope that this fleet provided by Geely will make a tangible contribution to Antigua and Barbuda's successful hosting of the upcoming Commonwealth Meeting,” she said.

Bryan Wu, CEO of Geely Auto Mexico thanked the Government for its trust, support and partnership, and expressed the company's hope that the initiative would lead to further opportunities to expand electric-vehicle options in Antigua and Barbuda.

The initiative follows Minister Greene's mandate for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Immigration to pursue sustainable transport solutions for CHOGM 2026. The Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda to the United Arab Emirates, through His Excellency Theon Ali, Deputy Head of Mission and Ambassador to Qatar and Syria, coordinated with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in St. John's and the Ministry's Headquarters to advance the partnership.

The twenty electric vehicles strengthen the Government's VVIP/VIP transport capacity for CHOGM 2026 while supporting Antigua and Barbuda's broader interest in sustainable, lower-emission transportation.

About ZEEKR

Zeekr is a global luxury technology brand under Geely Auto Group, officially launched in April 2021. Capitalizing on Geely Auto Group's deep industrial foundation and global resource advantages, Zeekr rapidly built a comprehensive intelligent technology ecosystem. To date, it has rolled out eight models encompassing four core product matrices. Since deliveries began in October 2021, Zeekr has accumulated over 900,000 vehicle deliveries. Zeekr has now entered over 50 countries and regions, operating more than 650 stores worldwide.

Company: Zeekr

Contact: Yuhua Wu

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