Row Erupts Over Renaming Of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Varsity In Ranchi, Tribal Students Launch Street Protests

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 6 (IANS) The controversy over the proposed renaming of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee University (DSPMU) in Ranchi has intensified, with tribal students and several organisations staging protests for the second consecutive day.

The Jharkhand Cabinet had approved a proposal nearly one and a half years ago to rename the university as Shaheed Veer Budhu Bhagat University, but the decision is yet to be implemented.

Agitated over the delay, tribal student groups and social organisations hit the streets, blocking roads near the campus by burning tyres and erecting barricades made of bamboo poles.

The dispute began on Thursday when members of the Chhatra Adhikar Morcha, Adivasi Chhatra Sangh, and Sarna Samiti, led by former minister Bandhu Tirkey, arrived at the university campus and painted 'Shaheed Veer Budhu Bhagat University' on the main gate.

They also raised slogans, demanding immediate implementation of the Cabinet decision.

However, the newly painted name was erased later that night by unidentified persons.

When this news reached tribal student organisations, they launched a fresh round of protests on Friday. A large number of students and activists gathered outside the campus, set tyres ablaze and blocked traffic, disrupting movement on nearby roads.

Protesters said Veer Budhu Bhagat was one of Jharkhand's revered freedom fighters who led the Kol Rebellion of 1831-32 and remains a symbol of tribal pride and resistance. They argued that despite the government having approved the renaming, the decision has not been enforced.

The removal of the name from the university gate, they said, amounted to an insult to the martyr.

The organisations have demanded identification and action against those responsible for erasing the name and have also sought the installation of a statue of Veer Budhu Bhagat on the university campus.

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Working President and former minister Bandhu Tirkey said the delay in implementing the Cabinet decision is due to administrative inaction.

He described the issue as one linked to honouring Jharkhand's martyrs and urged the government to act without further delay.

Formerly known as Ranchi College, it was upgraded to a university in 2017 by the then Raghubar Das-led government and renamed after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

On May 8, 2025, the Hemant Soren Cabinet approved a proposal to rename it Shaheed Veer Budhu Bhagat University. However, the institution continues to function under its existing name.

The university administration has not yet issued an official statement on the controversy.