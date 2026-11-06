Telangana Congress Leader Accuses HM Shah Of Not Offering Assistance For Drought Relief

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 6 (IANS) Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Vice-President, Kota Neelima, on Friday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly not offering any Central assistance to Telangana that has been affected by drought and accused the BJP leadership of failing to distinguish political rivalry from constitutional responsibility.

She said that Telangana has declared drought in 365 mandals across 31 districts but Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered no Central assistance to the Congress-ruled state on his recent visit to Hyderabad and, instead, did the usual communal theatrics.

She said that it reveals the arrogance of the BJP towards the common people of Telangana.

"Rural and urban Telangana are facing economic uncertainty, losses and challenges due to drought. The state government is addressing widespread distress due to crop losses and shortages of food and drinking water," she said in a statement.

“At this time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Telangana and speaks about communal issues. This is Amit Shah's 'let them eat cake' moment. He is behaving like the arrogant aristocracy that led to the revolution,” said the Congress leader.

Neelima said Hindu-Muslim politics cannot address a drought.“Farmers need relief, agricultural labourers need employment, and families need protection from its economic consequences. Urban Telangana and Hyderabad need support through drinking water restoration. The BJP must explain why Telangana's most pressing concerns found no place in Amit Shah's address,” she asked.

She pointed out that between June 1 and October 31, Telangana recorded a 24 per cent rainfall deficit. The State government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is seeking ₹30,000 crore in drought relief.

The State's demands include NDRF support, a Central assessment team, release of the Centre's SDRF share, crop-loss assistance, input subsidies, and support for drinking water, fodder and groundwater restoration. The State has also sought 50 additional days of employment under the rural employment scheme VB-G RAM G.

Stating that Telangana has two Union Ministers, G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, she asked them to explain what they have done to secure the assistance the State urgently needs.

She said the BJP leadership had completely failed to distinguish political rivalry from constitutional responsibility.

“While 31 districts battle drought, the BJP is busy staging political theatre instead of standing with Telangana people. The Congress Government, on the other hand, remains firmly committed to the people of Telangana. We are taking proactive measures to protect every household from the impact of drought, and we will continue to fight for every rupee of assistance Telangana rightfully deserves,” she added.