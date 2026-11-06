Kirloskar Industries' Q2 Profit Slips Nearly 4 Pc To Rs 51 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Kirloskar Industries Limited on Friday reported a 3.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), despite posting strong revenue growth during the period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 16.4 per cent to Rs 2,075 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 1,782 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Operating performance remained largely stable, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increasing 3.3 per cent to Rs 241.8 crore from Rs 234 crore a year earlier.

However, EBITDA margin contracted to 11.65 per cent from 13.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter, as per its regulatory filing.

The decline in margins weighed on the bottom line, resulting in a fall in quarterly profit despite higher sales.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Kirloskar Industries traded 0.97 per cent lower at Rs 3,370 apiece on the BSE at during noon trade. The stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 3,399 during the session.

On the market performance front, the stock has fallen 4.6 per cent over the past month but remains up 6.9 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Separately, the company's board approved the reappointment of Aditi Chirmule as Executive Director for a further term of three years. The reappointment will take effect from January 25, 2027, and continue until January 24, 2030, subject to shareholders' approval.

The company said the decision was taken based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. In its regulatory filing, Kirloskar Industries also stated that Chirmule is not debarred from holding the office of director by any order of SEBI or any other regulatory authority.