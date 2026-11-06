He Killed His Wife And 6 In-Laws: How The Bengaluru Murders Unfolded

Bengaluru cab driver Indusekar was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife Sunita and 6 members of her family. Police suspect domestic disputes may have triggered the killings, although the exact motive remains under investigation.

A domestic dispute that allegedly simmered for years has turned into one of Bengaluru's most shocking multiple-murder cases. A cab driver, identified as Indusekar alias Sekar, has been arrested for allegedly murdering seven members of his wife's family, including his wife and a seven-year-old child.

What makes the case particularly disturbing is the alleged planning behind the killings. According to police sources, the accused first killed his wife, then allegedly used excuses to bring other family members to his house before murdering them. He reportedly disposed of their bodies at different locations across Karnataka and attempted to remove evidence from his home.

Bengaluru: Cab driver kills wife, six members of her family.

The accused, Shekhar, allegedly committed the murders over two days at his house near Bhashyam Circle and dumped the bodies at different locations.

Shekhar had been having frequent disputes with his wife Sunita, whom he married about 20 years ago, over her visits to her parental home.

- News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 6, 2026

The case came to light after a missing-person complaint was filed at Srirampura police station on November 3. Investigators subsequently uncovered the alleged murders and arrested the accused. Here is how the case unfolded and what investigators believe led to the killings.

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, the seven victims belonged to the accused's wife's family. They were identified as:



Sunita: The accused's wife.

Rupavathi: His mother-in-law.

Shivakumar: His brother-in-law.

Shankar: His other brother-in-law.

Divya: Shivakumar's wife.

Nalini: Shankar's wife. Puneeth: The seven-year-old son of Shivakumar and Divya.

In a shocking case of multiple murders, a cab driver has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and six members of her family over domestic disputes in Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Indushekhar, allegedly carried out the killings as part of a premeditated plan, luring family members to his house one by one before murdering them.

The murders, reportedly committed two days ago, have sent shockwaves across the city. The victims have been identified as Roopavathi, her daughter Sunitha, sons Shivakumar and Shankar, daughters-in-law Divya and Nalini, and grandson Puneeth, all residents of Srirampura.

Preliminary investigations suggest that strained relations with his wife and her close association with her parental family may have triggered the crime.

Sunitha and Indushekhar had been married for nearly 20 years and were living near Bhashyam Circle in Rajajinagar. While their marriage was reportedly stable initially, differences over family matters had increased in recent years.

Indushekhar allegedly disapproved of Sunitha maintaining a close relationship with her mother, Roopavathi, and brothers, Shivakumar and Shankar. He reportedly objected to her frequent visits to her parental home, leading to repeated arguments between the couple.

Despite several attempts by elders in the family to resolve their differences through mediation, the disputes reportedly continued.

According to preliminary police findings, Indushekhar allegedly held his wife's family responsible for the marital problems and planned to eliminate the entire family.

As part of the alleged plan, Indushekhar first murdered Sunitha by striking her on the head with a grinding stone. He then reportedly transported her body in a car and dumped it near the foothills of Nandi Hills.

To avoid suspicion, he allegedly told neighbours that Sunitha had gone on a trip with her friends. He also switched off her mobile phone to make it appear that she was unavailable.

After Sunitha's murder, the accused allegedly invited her brothers, Shivakumar and Shankar, to his house under the pretext of organising a drinking party.

He reportedly attacked and killed both men using a grinding stone. Their wives, Divya and Nalini, were allegedly murdered subsequently. The accused is also suspected of killing his mother-in-law, Roopavathi, and Shankar's son, Puneeth.

In this manner, the accused allegedly murdered seven members of his wife's family by calling them to his residence one after another.

Following the murders, Indushekhar allegedly attempted to destroy evidence to avoid detection. He reportedly transported the bodies in his car and disposed of them at different locations rather than leaving them together.

He also allegedly cleaned bloodstains from the house and washed the grinding stone believed to have been used in the murders with chemical substances, according to police.

The case came to light after Nalini's mother approached the police with a complaint regarding Sunitha's disappearance.

During the investigation, police reportedly developed suspicions about Indushekhar. Subsequent questioning allegedly revealed details of the multiple murders, leading to his arrest.

Police have also seized the car allegedly used to transport the bodies, along with other materials connected to the case.

Based on information provided by the accused, police took him to Nandi Hills and other locations as part of the search operation.

After several hours of searching, Puneeth's body was reportedly recovered near Nandi Hills. Efforts are continuing to locate the bodies of the remaining six victims.

Considering the seriousness of the case, special police teams comprising three ACPs from the North Division have reportedly been formed.

Senior police officials said the investigation is examining all aspects of the case, including the alleged murder locations, routes used to transport the bodies and attempts made to destroy evidence.

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) November 6, 2026

The accused allegedly targeted his wife and six of her relatives. Police have so far recovered Puneeth's body near Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district. Searches are underway to locate the remaining six bodies.

Investigators are examining whether prolonged domestic disagreements played a role in the killings.

According to police sources, Indusekar and Sunita had been married for around 20 years and frequently argued. The accused was reportedly unhappy with his wife's close relationship with her maternal family. He allegedly believed that her mother and brothers regularly intervened in their marital disputes and supported Sunita during disagreements.

This resentment is believed to have contributed to the accused's alleged decision to target her family.

However, the precise motive has not been conclusively established. Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has also cautioned against jumping to conclusions, saying investigators were examining different possibilities, including family disputes and property-related issues.

Bengaluru Cab Driver Held for Allegedly Murdering Seven Family Members

​Bengaluru

​In a chilling development that has shocked the city, #Bengaluru police have arrested a cab driver for allegedly murdering seven members of his extended family, including his wife and a minor child, over a span of 15 to 20 days. The suspect's minor daughter has also been detained by police after the accused alleged that she helped him pack and dispose of the bodies across various parts of #Karnataka.

​The accused, identified as Indushekhar, a resident within the Rajajinagar police limits, reportedly confessed to the killings after being detained during a missing person probe.

​The case surfaced on November 3 when a woman named Thungamma lodged a missing person complaint at the Srirampura Police Station, reporting that several of her relatives, including her daughter, had been unaccounted for over several days.

The missing individuals belonged to two closely related households residing in Srirampura.

​During preliminary inquiries, suspicions centered on Indushekhar. Bengaluru police picked him up for questioning on November 4. According to investigators, contradictory statements during his interrogation led to intense questioning, during which he allegedly admitted to systematically eliminating seven members of his wife's family starting around mid-October.

​Addressing the media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, IPS, stated that the alleged killings were carried out sequentially over a period of two to three weeks.

​"According to the version of the accused who is in our custody, he says that within a span of 15 to 20 days he has murdered seven persons,all are his relations, primarily his wife and her family members," Commissioner Singh said.

​According to police, the victims named by the accused include:

. ​His wife (Sunita)

. ​His mother-in-law (Roopavati)

. ​Two brother- in-laws (Shivakumar and Shankar)

. ​The wives of both brother-in-laws (Divya and Nalini)

. ​A minor son (Punith) of brother-in-law (Shivashankar)

​Police sources revealed that the suspect allegedly lured the victims in batches and killed them. During this period, he used the victims' mobile phones to send messages to the family claiming they had gone out of station.

​Following the suspect's disclosure, police teams recovered one decomposed body from a spot pointed out by the accused. A coordinated search operation involving local police, forensic experts, and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) is underway across multiple districts in Karnataka to locate the remaining six bodies.​"One dead body has been recovered till now. We are yet to recover the other six dead bodies to corroborate what he says," Singh stated. "We are coordinating with the Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the respective districts where he claims to have dumped the bodies."

​Preliminary interrogation suggests that personal enmity and deep-seated domestic discord between Indushekhar and his wife's extended family drove the killings. However, police emphasized that the exact motive and sequence of events remain subject to strict verification.

​Police records indicate that Indushekhar was previously booked in a chain-snatching case registered at the Madivala Police Station roughly six to seven years ago. Investigators are also examining publications and posters found at his residence claiming his association with a local monthly magazine.

@DCPNorthBCP @BlrCityPolice

- Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) November 6, 2026

How did the accused allegedly execute the killings?

According to police sources, Sunita was allegedly the first victim. The accused reportedly attacked her with a grinding stone, commonly known as a sil-batta (grinding slab and muller), at their residence in the Rajajinagar police station limits.

When people asked about her whereabouts, he allegedly claimed that she had gone on a trip with friends. He also reportedly switched off her mobile phone to avoid suspicion.

He subsequently contacted his brothers-in-law, Shivakumar and Shankar, inviting them home for drinks. Once they arrived, he reportedly served them alcohol before murdering them.

Their wives, Divya and Nalini, and his mother-in-law, Rupavathi, were also allegedly killed. The seven-year-old Puneeth was among the victims.

Police are still establishing the exact sequence and timeline of the killings. While some initial accounts described the murders as taking place over two days, the police commissioner said preliminary findings suggested that the incidents could have occurred over 15 to 20 days.

After the killings, the accused allegedly transported the bodies in a car and disposed of them at different locations in Karnataka.

Police sources said the locations included areas around Nandi Hills and Charmadi Ghat. Investigators also suspect that he used chemicals to clean his house and remove bloodstains. The grinding stone allegedly used in the murders was also washed.

The car suspected to have been used for transporting the bodies has been seized. Police have also recovered the grinding stone as part of the investigation.

The case began with a missing-person complaint filed by Nalini's mother at Srirampura police station on November 3. She had reportedly been unable to contact her daughter.

As officers investigated the disappearance, they began examining the accused's connection with the missing family members. His statements reportedly raised suspicion, prompting further questioning and a search of his residence.

The investigation eventually led police to suspect multiple murders. The case was subsequently registered as a murder case at Rajajinagar police station.

During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed details about the killings and the locations where he had disposed of the bodies. Police teams were then sent to different locations to recover the remains.

Was anyone else involved in the alleged murders?

The accused's daughter has also come under the scanner. Home Minister Priyank Kharge said preliminary investigation suggested that the accused had allegedly influenced his daughter into helping him dispose of the bodies.

Her exact role, however, is yet to be established. The minister said she was young and that investigators were examining her alleged involvement.

Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, with three Assistant Commissioners of Police assisting in the investigation. Senior officers, including the Joint Commissioner of Police, are supervising the probe.

The accused remains in police custody and is being questioned about the locations where the remaining bodies were allegedly disposed of.

(With inputs from agencies)