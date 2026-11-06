Abu Dhabi Seizes 1,596 Vehicles Over Illegal Modifications, Excessive Noise In 10 Months

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi Police have seized 1,596 vehicles in the first 10 months of 2026 for engine or chassis modifications made without a licence and excessive noise.

The vehicles were seized by the Traffic Department and Security Patrols for violating traffic regulations and disturbing residents and other road users.

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Police said unauthorised modifications to engines and exhaust systems, particularly those that increase vehicle noise, are violations that can result in legal action against owners.

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Such noise can disturb residential neighbourhoods and affect residents' comfort and quality of life, the force said.

Vehicle owners have been urged to follow approved technical specifications and avoid making unauthorised changes to their cars.

Abu Dhabi Police said they would continue monitoring and taking action against such violations to reduce noise pollution and improve road safety.

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