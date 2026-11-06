Ethiopia: Ministry Of Agriculture (Moa) Engagement With Civil Society Organizations To Advance Agricultural Development

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Ministry of Agriculture has reaffirmed the critical role of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in advancing agricultural development, emphasizing that their active engagement is essential for consolidating and sustaining the gains achieved in the sector. To strengthen collaboration and partnership, the Ministry convened a consultative meeting with international and local Civil Society Organizations operating in the agricultural sector.

Opening the event, Mr. Yilma Sisay, Head of the Minister's Office at the Ministry of Agriculture Ethiopia, underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and development partners in achieving Ethiopia's national development and prosperity goals. He noted that international and local CSOs have a significant role to play in supporting the country's agricultural transformation agenda.

Mr. Yilma highlighted that the government has designed and is implementing strategic national programs aimed at ensuring food sovereignty and improving agricultural productivity. He stressed that the initiatives and work plans of development partners should be aligned with the country's agricultural policies and sector development priorities.

He also commended the valuable contributions of Civil Society Organizations toward improving the livelihoods of farmers and pastoralist communities, calling on them to further strengthen their coordination and collaboration with the Ministry.

“The achievements recorded so far can only be sustained through stronger partnerships and coordinated efforts,” he remarked, reaffirming the Ministry's commitment to providing the necessary support to organizations working in the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Mulugeta Deme (PhD), Director of the Programs and Projects Coordination Unit at the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that the workshop was organized to establish a structured platform that enables Civil Society Organizations to work more closely with the Ministry, while enhancing coordination, monitoring, and institutional support mechanisms.

During the workshop, participants received presentations on key areas including agricultural and rural development policy, institutional reform initiatives, the mandate and responsibilities of the Programs and Projects Coordination Unit, major agricultural programs and projects being implemented by the Ministry, and the nationwide engagement and coverage of Civil Society Organizations in the agricultural sector.

The meeting is expected to deepen cooperation between the Ministry and Civil Society Organizations, fostering a more coordinated and effective contribution to Ethiopia's agricultural development objectives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Agriculture, Ethiopia.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Agriculture, Ethiopia" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo