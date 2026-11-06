Kenya: Foreign Service Officers Begin Pre-Departure Training Ahead Of Overseas Deployments

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Foreign Service Officers Begin Pre-Departure Training Ahead of Overseas Deployments

The Foreign Service Academy has commenced a two-week Pre-Departure Training Programme for officers preparing to take up assignments at Kenya's diplomatic missions abroad, as the Government seeks to strengthen the capacity and effectiveness of its diplomatic service.

The programme was officially opened on 2 November 2026 by Amb. Michael Kiboino, Secretary, Foreign Service Administration and Management, at the Foreign Service Academy. It brings together officers from the State Department for Foreign Affairs and other Government departments to equip them with the practical knowledge and skills required to effectively represent Kenya and discharge their responsibilities abroad.

Speaking during the opening, Amb. Kiboino underscored the strategic role of diplomatic missions in advancing Kenya's foreign policy and economic priorities. These include attracting foreign investment, expanding markets for Kenyan products, promoting tourism and strengthening international partnerships.

He urged the officers to uphold professionalism, integrity and accountability in the discharge of their duties, particularly in the management of public resources, safeguarding official information and providing services to Kenyans abroad.

The two-week programme will cover key areas of diplomatic service, including mission management, public finance, security, protocol, consular assistance and officers' welfare. It will also address emerging challenges in diplomacy, particularly information and cybersecurity.

Amb. Patrick Wamoto, Acting Director General of the Foreign Service Academy, emphasised the need for officers to adapt to the evolving diplomatic environment, strengthen stakeholder coordination and develop the capacity to respond effectively to emerging challenges.

Established under the Foreign Service Act, 2021, the Academy is mandated to build the capacity of officers in the Foreign Service and other Government institutions engaged in international affairs.

The training is expected to enhance the operational readiness of officers, strengthen service delivery at Kenya's diplomatic missions and improve the country's capacity to advance its national interests through effective diplomacy.

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