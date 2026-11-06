Family Dental Experts Share Essential Tips For Maintaining Healthy Teeth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dentists are encouraging families to change their daily routine to help prevent the majority of tooth decay & gum disease. Family dentists recommend that basic dental hygiene is key, however with some modern dental products, it's easier than ever to stay ahead of tooth decay.
Brush & Floss
Brush twice a day for two minutes using a fluoridated toothpaste. Use a soft bristled toothbrush & replace every 3 months. Floss once a day to get rid of the plaque that will have built up between your teeth. Pressure sensitive electric toothbrushes are becoming popular as they help reduce damage to your gums.
Start Early
Dentists recommend starting early, visiting the dentist when your child reaches their first birthday or when their first tooth comes through. For children under 3 use a rice grain sized amount of fluoridated toothpaste as well as a pea size amount for children aged 3-6. Sealants on the back molars will also help stop any cavities forming.
Be Careful with Food & Drink
Eating regularly & drinking sugary drinks will encourage the bacteria that cause decay. Try to limit sweet & acidic drinks to mealtimes. Drink fluoridated water in between meals. Eating cheese, vegetables as well as nuts will also help stimulate saliva production to protect your enamel.
Visit Regularly
Most people will benefit from visiting every 6 months. However if you suffer with gum disease or are at high risk of cavities you may want to visit more regularly. Digital x-rays have greatly reduced the amount of radiation. Many practices now offer intraoral cameras to show you exactly what the dentist can see.
Use Mouth Guards
A mouth guard will help protect your teeth in contact sports. Adults who suffer with grinding their teeth at night may need a night guard.
Know When to Contact
If you experience bleeding gums, ongoing sensitivity, swollen gums or a loose tooth this isn't normal & should be checked.
Overall, dentists recommend that dental health within your family will work best if everyone follows the same routine. Parents following a good routine will help ensure their children have healthy teeth into adulthood.
Ensure your family's oral health with trusted family dental in Whyalla. Visit us today!
Brush & Floss
Brush twice a day for two minutes using a fluoridated toothpaste. Use a soft bristled toothbrush & replace every 3 months. Floss once a day to get rid of the plaque that will have built up between your teeth. Pressure sensitive electric toothbrushes are becoming popular as they help reduce damage to your gums.
Start Early
Dentists recommend starting early, visiting the dentist when your child reaches their first birthday or when their first tooth comes through. For children under 3 use a rice grain sized amount of fluoridated toothpaste as well as a pea size amount for children aged 3-6. Sealants on the back molars will also help stop any cavities forming.
Be Careful with Food & Drink
Eating regularly & drinking sugary drinks will encourage the bacteria that cause decay. Try to limit sweet & acidic drinks to mealtimes. Drink fluoridated water in between meals. Eating cheese, vegetables as well as nuts will also help stimulate saliva production to protect your enamel.
Visit Regularly
Most people will benefit from visiting every 6 months. However if you suffer with gum disease or are at high risk of cavities you may want to visit more regularly. Digital x-rays have greatly reduced the amount of radiation. Many practices now offer intraoral cameras to show you exactly what the dentist can see.
Use Mouth Guards
A mouth guard will help protect your teeth in contact sports. Adults who suffer with grinding their teeth at night may need a night guard.
Know When to Contact
If you experience bleeding gums, ongoing sensitivity, swollen gums or a loose tooth this isn't normal & should be checked.
Overall, dentists recommend that dental health within your family will work best if everyone follows the same routine. Parents following a good routine will help ensure their children have healthy teeth into adulthood.
Ensure your family's oral health with trusted family dental in Whyalla. Visit us today!
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