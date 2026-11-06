KLH Celebrates Student Ingenuity And Artistic Flair At Avinya
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 06 November 2026: KLH Aziznagar Campus hosted its two-day annual techno-cultural fest, Avinya 2026 recently, bringing together students, faculty and staff for a celebration of innovation, creativity and cultural expression. The fest provided a platform for students to showcase their technical abilities, entrepreneurial ideas and artistic talents through competitions and performances.
Events such as Pitch Vault, AI vs. Human, Tech Meme War, and AI Video & VFX Reel Challenge encouraged participants to explore emerging technologies, apply their problem-solving skills and experiment with creative storytelling. The programme combined technology-focused challenges with cultural activities, creating opportunities for students to collaborate and learn beyond the classroom.
The cultural night was a highlight of the fest, featuring dance, singing, guitar performances and drum sequences. Students in traditional and contemporary attire presented performances that reflected the diverse interests and cultural backgrounds of the campus community.
Mr. Srikanth Surampudi, General Manager – HR and Regional Head – Human Resources at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), attended Avinya 2026 as the chief guest. The fest also welcomed personalities from the film industry and guests from various professional fields.
“Such events showcase the energy, imagination and diverse talents of our students. Exploring technology, presenting ideas and performing on stage help young people build confidence, strengthen teamwork and develop leadership skills. We encourage students to embrace these opportunities as an integral part of their education,” said Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University.
The event was organised under the supervision of Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar Campus, with support from the organising committee, faculty members and student volunteers. Meritorious students and staff members received certificates of appreciation in recognition of their achievements and contributions.
Avinya 2026 celebrated students' ability to innovate, collaborate and express themselves, bringing technical learning and the performing arts together on a shared campus platform.
Events such as Pitch Vault, AI vs. Human, Tech Meme War, and AI Video & VFX Reel Challenge encouraged participants to explore emerging technologies, apply their problem-solving skills and experiment with creative storytelling. The programme combined technology-focused challenges with cultural activities, creating opportunities for students to collaborate and learn beyond the classroom.
The cultural night was a highlight of the fest, featuring dance, singing, guitar performances and drum sequences. Students in traditional and contemporary attire presented performances that reflected the diverse interests and cultural backgrounds of the campus community.
Mr. Srikanth Surampudi, General Manager – HR and Regional Head – Human Resources at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), attended Avinya 2026 as the chief guest. The fest also welcomed personalities from the film industry and guests from various professional fields.
“Such events showcase the energy, imagination and diverse talents of our students. Exploring technology, presenting ideas and performing on stage help young people build confidence, strengthen teamwork and develop leadership skills. We encourage students to embrace these opportunities as an integral part of their education,” said Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University.
The event was organised under the supervision of Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar Campus, with support from the organising committee, faculty members and student volunteers. Meritorious students and staff members received certificates of appreciation in recognition of their achievements and contributions.
Avinya 2026 celebrated students' ability to innovate, collaborate and express themselves, bringing technical learning and the performing arts together on a shared campus platform.
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