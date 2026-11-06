Ether Price Outlook: $2,170-$2,156 Support In Focus

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Ether Sharp Selloff Puts Key Support in Focus

Ether tumbles 8.5% as ETF outflows return and tech stocks sell off, putting $2,170-$2,156 support and potentially the $2,000 region in focus.

Source: Bloomberg Technical analysis Trading Leverage trading Investing CFD Outlook

Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-06T11:09:44+0000 Ether price outlook: Sharp selloff puts support in focus as ETF outflows return

Ether has suffered a sharp reversal after briefly recovering above $2,400 following the US midterm elections, falling around 8.5% on 5 November as a broader technology-stock selloff swept through financial markets and renewed selling hit the cryptocurrency.

The decline has taken Ether towards $2,200, erasing its post-election recovery and leaving the cryptocurrency close to an important technical support area. At the same time, US spot Ether exchange-traded funds have returned to net outflows, undermining hopes that institutional demand was beginning to recover.

The latest move highlights the fragile state of the Ether market. A short-lived improvement in ETF flows on 4 November was followed by almost $100 million of withdrawals the following day, while more than $1 billion of cryptocurrency positions were liquidated across the market.

Ether gives back post-election recovery

Ether initially responded positively to the US midterm election result. After falling sharply during the election-night volatility, it recovered above $2,400, with the cryptocurrency reaching around $2,447 on 4 November before reversing lower the next day and forming a bearish engulfing pattern.

The recovery had been supported by a broader improvement in risk appetite and a decline in oil prices following the election, which helped ease concerns about inflation and borrowing costs. Ether had also benefitted from the view that the initial election selloff had been excessive.

That optimism proved short-lived.

Ether subsequently fell as US technology and semiconductor shares came under heavy selling pressure. The Nasdaq suffered its sharpest one-day decline in five years, with investors reassessing the valuations and capital requirements of the artificial-intelligence sector. Because cryptocurrencies have increasingly traded as high-beta risk assets alongside technology stocks, the weakness quickly spread into Bitcoin and Ether.

Ether fell around 8.5% over 24 hours to approximately $2,220, significantly underperforming Bitcoin. The move took the cryptocurrency back below its pre-election levels and erased the entirety of its post-election rebound.

The selloff was amplified by leverage. More than $210 million of Ether positions were liquidated over 24 hours, with roughly $179 million coming from long positions. Across the wider cryptocurrency market, liquidations exceeded $1 billion as leveraged traders were forced to close positions as prices fell.

This matters because forced selling can accelerate a decline beyond what underlying spot demand alone might imply. Once leveraged positions have been closed, however, the market can become less vulnerable to another equally large liquidation wave unless traders rebuild exposure.

Ether ETF flows reverse again

The latest US spot Ether ETF data provide another reason for caution.

On 4 November, the funds recorded approximately $53 million of net inflows, providing a tentative sign that institutional demand might be returning following a prolonged period of withdrawals.

However, that improvement lasted just one session.

On 5 November, US spot Ether ETFs recorded approximately $99.9 million of net outflows, more than reversing the previous day's $53 million inflow.

The latest figures extend what has become a persistent period of weak institutional demand. Ether ETFs recorded withdrawals of approximately $139.7 million on 2 November and another $85.3 million on 3 November before the brief $53 million inflow on 4 November.

Including 5 November, the funds have therefore suffered net outflows of roughly $427.9 million over the past five trading sessions. Over the latest seven trading sessions, withdrawals total around $554.5 million.

The cumulative picture is less severe. US spot Ether ETFs still have around $12 billion of cumulative net inflows since their launch, while total net assets stand at roughly $13 billion. The recent withdrawals therefore represent a significant deterioration in marginal demand rather than a complete reversal of institutional investment in Ether.

Nevertheless, the direction of travel is concerning. The funds have recorded only four inflow days across the past 26 trading sessions, according to recent flow data, with approximately $1.78 billion leaving the products over the past 30 trading days.

For Ether to mount a sustained recovery, investors will therefore want to see more than a single positive ETF session. A return to several consecutive days of net inflows would provide stronger evidence that institutional demand is beginning to stabilise.

Why is Ether falling harder than Bitcoin?

Ether's sharper decline reflects a combination of market positioning, ETF flows and its greater sensitivity to risk appetite.

Bitcoin remains the dominant cryptocurrency and has generally benefited from stronger institutional adoption through its spot ETFs. Ether's ETF market is considerably smaller, meaning relatively modest changes in flows can have a more noticeable impact on sentiment.

Ether has also struggled to maintain the momentum generated by its late-summer rally. The cryptocurrency reached around $2,800 in September before entering a prolonged decline, and the subsequent weakness has left it vulnerable to renewed selling whenever broader risk appetite deteriorates.

The recent technology-stock selloff has added another layer of pressure. Ether tends to behave like a higher-beta risk asset, so concerns about expensive technology stocks, AI investment and rising borrowing costs can translate into larger moves in cryptocurrency markets.

The leverage flush has compounded the problem. With long positions heavily represented among recent liquidations, the market has been forced to absorb additional selling at a time when ETF demand is already weak.

$2,170-to-$2,156 is the key technical support zone

The sharp decline has brought Ether back towards its late October $2,170 low and its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $2,156.30. These are the immediate levels to watch as a fall through this support zone may trigger a slide towards the psychological $2,000 region.

Even it the $2,170-to-$2,156 support zone were to hold, only a strong bullish reversal and rise above 4 November $2,447.20 high would lead to a break out of the cryptocurrency's bearish channel.

Can Ether recover?

The immediate outlook remains challenging.

The positive case rests on the possibility that the latest selloff was largely driven by external factors: weakness in technology stocks, forced liquidation of leveraged positions and a temporary deterioration in risk appetite. If US equities stabilise and cryptocurrency liquidations subside, Ether could attempt to rebuild above $2,447.20.

A sustained recovery in ETF flows would strengthen that argument. The $53 million inflow on 4 November showed that institutional buying has not disappeared completely, but its immediate reversal into a $99.9 million outflow on 5 November demonstrates that demand remains fragile.

The bearish case is more straightforward. Continued ETF withdrawals would remove an important source of potential demand, while another deterioration in technology stocks or broader risk appetite could trigger additional leveraged selling.

For now, the $2,170-to-$2,156 support area is the key line in the sand. Holding it could allow Ether to consolidate after its sharp decline and attempt another recovery. A sustained break below it, particularly if accompanied by continued ETF outflows, would increase the risk of a move towards the $2,000 region.

Ether's latest selloff therefore leaves the cryptocurrency at a critical juncture. The post-election rebound has been erased, ETF outflows have returned and leverage has amplified the decline. Until institutional demand turns consistently positive again, any recovery is likely to remain vulnerable to another bout of risk-off selling.

Ether's bearish scenario

The main risk is that the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $2,156.30 may give way. Two consecutive daily chart closes below it would likely provoke another bout of selling which may reach the psychological $2,000 mark and perhaps also the July peak at $1,980.

Ether's bullish scenario

Were Ether to find support in or around the $2,170-to-$2,156 support zone, a recovery towards the 15-to-24 October lows and 2 November high at $2,280.20-to-$2,313.50 may ensue. Another potential upside target may be the late October $2,389.00 high in this scenario. Only a rise and daily chart close above the 4 November high at $2,447.20 would point to the medium-term uptrend having resumed, though, with the September-to-October highs at $2,777.00-to-$2,806.90 then being back in sight.

Ether daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

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