Russia Reportedly Included Iranian Missile Launcher Order In 20242025 Production Schedule

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia reportedly included an order for missile launch systems destined for Iran in the 2024–2025 production schedule of one of its leading defence industry manufacturers, according to a report by the Financial Times (FT).

The report alleges that Vympel, one of Russia's leading designers of missile and launch systems, sent a letter to Russian defence industry company KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM), requesting accelerated deliveries of components for the APU-L and APU-305 missile launch systems. Vympel reportedly warned that delays could jeopardise nine contracts.

According to the production schedule attached to the letter, seven of the customers were Russian, while two were foreign. China had reportedly ordered 192 APU-305 systems, while another customer, identified by the code name "K-10", had ordered 90 APU-L missile launch systems.

The report claims that Russian defence documents use the designation "K-10" to refer to Iran.

However, the production documents contain no information confirming whether the planned deliveries to Iran were ultimately completed.