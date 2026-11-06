Avant Group Presents Caspi Yards Project At AIREX 2026 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Avant Group participated in the first Azerbaijan International Real Estate Exhibition,“AIREX 2026,” held at the Baku Expo Center from 4 to 6 November 2026.

As part of the exhibition, the company presented two of its key real estate projects, Avenue 8 and Caspi Yards, as well as the 44-storey Victory Tower, a distinctive architectural feature of the Caspi Yards project.

Caspi Yards is a large-scale residential complex being developed on a 13-hectare site along 8 November Avenue. Designed in line with modern urban planning principles, the project comprises 11 residential buildings and 4 commercial buildings. Its concept brings together residential, business, educational, healthcare and leisure facilities within a single environment. One of the project's distinguishing features is a planned direct metro entrance within the complex.

One of the most striking architectural elements of Caspi Yards is the 44-storey Victory Tower. Distinguished by its contemporary architectural approach and high-rise design, the tower is envisioned as one of the symbolic landmarks of the complex.

Avenue 8 is a premium residential development located in central Baku, close to Port Baku and Crescent Mall. It stands out for its contemporary architectural style, panoramic views, Infinity Sky Pool on the 31st floor, spacious apartment layouts and extensive amenities designed for residents.

Models showcasing the architectural concept, scale and distinctive features of both projects were displayed at the exhibition. The Avenue 8 and Caspi Yards models attracted considerable interest from exhibition visitors, who had the opportunity to learn more about the projects' architectural solutions, infrastructure, residential concepts and key advantages.

During the exhibition, Ali Huseynov, Founder of Avant Group, held meetings with international guests, potential investors and business partners. Discussions covered the company's projects, the development prospects of Baku's real estate market, investment opportunities and potential areas for cooperation.

“AIREX 2026” brought together local and international companies representing various segments of the real estate sector, creating a valuable platform for showcasing new projects and innovative solutions, expanding business connections and discussing the industry's future development prospects.

Avant Group's participation in the exhibition provided an important opportunity to present the company's projects to a wider audience, establish direct communication with potential buyers and develop new opportunities for cooperation in the real estate sector.

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